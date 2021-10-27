HelpSystems Acquires Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Leader Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian strengthens HelpSystems' data security portfolio with SaaS and managed service-enabled endpoint, network, and cloud data loss prevention

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpSystems today announced the acquisition of Digital Guardian, the industry's only SaaS provider of data loss prevention (DLP) solutions for large and mid-sized organisations. Digital Guardian's solutions give customers visibility and protection of their data across many operating systems and applications. The company also provides a popular managed service that operates as an extension of their customers' security teams to protect sensitive data from threats originating inside and outside the organisation.

The team and solutions from Digital Guardian will fit into HelpSystems' data security portfolio, and combine with powerful security solutions such as GoAnywhere, Clearswift, Agari, and Titus. In addition to extending HelpSystems' DLP capability, this acquisition further improves the company's ability to categorise, or classify, data and protect it across a wide set of applications and operating systems.

"Our global customers look to us to provide them with powerful solutions and services to support all of their cybersecurity needs, and the data protection expertise the Digital Guardian team brings to HelpSystems is second to none," said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. "As the threat landscape grows and organisations struggle to keep up, the ability for teams to offload deployments as well as the ongoing risk and responsibility to experts is invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome the Digital Guardian team into the HelpSystems family."

"Data breaches remain one of top risks to companies today," said Mordecai Rosen, CEO, Digital Guardian. "Recent headlines serve as an unsettling reminder that even the world's largest and most influential companies aren't immune from that threat. It's why data classification and DLP remain critical components of a comprehensive cybersecurity program and the combination of Digital Guardian and HelpSystems will provide all our customers, regardless of their size, the opportunity to implement world class data protection solutions."

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organisations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind.

About Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian is no-compromise data protection. The company's cloud-delivered data protection platform is purpose-built to stop data loss by both insiders and outsiders on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications.

