Helpshift Announces Elevation of Key Executives to Bolster Leadership Team

Founder and current Chief Strategy Officer, Abinash Tripathy, taking over role of CEO while current Chief Revenue Officer, Eric Vermillion, takes over role of President as company achieves recent goals and looks ahead

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helpshift, the Digital Customer Service leader, today announced that Founder and former head of strategy, Abinash Tripathy, is stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer and Eric Vermillion, former Chief Revenue Officer, will serve as President.

Helpshift has brought automation and AI solutions to the market that deliver on the company's core promises: reducing support costs for contact centers while elevating the customer experience to enable more authentic connections between brands and consumers. Building on this impressive growth, Helpshift is poised to lead a revolution in digital customer service in the years ahead by continuing to develop the tools and technologies that brands need to align their customer support operations with modern consumer expectations.

"We have ambitious plans for 2020 as we strive to be the undisputed leader in digital customer support technology," said Abinash Tripathy. "I look forward to leading the team to deliver on this vision through our innovative solutions. We're empowering brands to have more meaningful relationships with consumers, and we have yet to reach the height of our trajectory."

"I am thrilled to work closely with Abinash and take on the responsibilities of President of Helpshift," said Eric Vermillion. "We have an amazing global team that is committed to ridding the world of bad customer service. Abinash and I are excited to propel the company's growth and position us for success as we enter the new decade."

Tripathy's technological vision and product experience, coupled with Vermillion's operational expertise means the two are well complemented to lead Helpshift through its next period of growth. Through this change in leadership, Helpshift will continue to deliver unprecedented innovation and extraordinary business results for its customers.

About Helpshift

Helpshift's next-generation digital customer service software enables B2C brands to scale their support while offering differentiated experiences through phone, web, in-app, email and messenger app channels. Helpshift's innovative asynchronous messaging model across these channels gives people back their time, keeps conversations in context and allows humans and automations to work together to solve problems faster. The Helpshift platform embeds knowledge and AI to let customer service organizations best utilize a mix of automated service, self-service and human-assisted service. Serving over 450 businesses worldwide, including Xfinity Home, Microsoft, Tencent and Supercell, Helpshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. To learn more about Helpshift, visit helpshift.com and follow @helpshift on Twitter.

