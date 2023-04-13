Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD) Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion in 2027, Says Stratview Research

The Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD) market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027, to reach US$ 2.3 billion in 2027, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD) Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2027 USD 2.3 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.6% during 2022-2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Trend Period 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Number of Segments Covered 2 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD) Market

The global Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD) market is segmented based on Platform Type, Technology Type, and Region.

Based on platform type - The market is classified as ground-based, air-based, and naval-based platforms. As these devices are primarily used by dismounted soldiers for any ground-based military operation in low-light or dark environments, the ground-based platform dominated the market with a share of more than 85% in 2021 & is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Air-based or airborne is the next largest market after ground HMDs. Almost, all companies active in the business of HMDs are primarily targeting ground HMDs.

Based on the technology type - The market is segmented as image intensification technology, thermal technology, and fusion technology. All three technology types are further bifurcated with the sole aim to provide a panoramic view of the market. Image intensification is divided into generations I-III and IV systems. Similarly, thermal HMDs are segmented into SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR, and fused HMDs into optical and digital image integration. Under these fusion technology segments was estimated to dominate the market with a share of more than 60% in 2021.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that the North America held the highest market share of more than 45% in 2021, which is also the largest military spender in the world and is likely to remain the major demand generator for HMD goggles throughout the forecast period. This region is the home to several market-leading companies such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies, and Elbit Systems of America, LLC.

These companies are also among the active contractors for the US Department of Defense for HMD goggles. It is also estimated that Asia-Pacific will witness the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for advanced night vision goggles by the regional military forces and the swift rise in the overall military expenditure, especially in China and India.

Top 5 Companies in Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD) Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies

What Deliverables will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD) Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional and country level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges

