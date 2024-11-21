Helly Hansen and The Ocean Race Renew Partnership in Long-Term Extension

The partnership between Helly Hansen and The Ocean Race unites their shared passion for the sport, bringing together the world's best sailors and putting them and their gear to the test in some of the most extreme ocean conditions around the world. With a racecourse that circles the planet and takes sailors and teams from the stifling heat of equator crossings to the cold of the Southern Ocean around iconic landmarks like Cape Horn, The Ocean Race is often described as the longest and toughest professional team sporting event in the world.

Helly Hansen and The Ocean Race also have a shared dedication to sustainability and a commitment to respect and protect the environment. As the partnership progresses, Helly Hansen will continue to support The Ocean Race's Racing with Purpose program, a platform that utilizes the unifying power of sport to educate, inspire and accelerate action towards a healthier ocean.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Helly Hansen back as our Official Clothing Partner," said Richard Brisius, the Race Chairman of The Ocean Race. "It is always rewarding to embark on a long-term journey with a trusted partner. Helly Hansen not only shares our commitment to advancing the sport of sailing through engagement and innovation, but the brand also shares our mission of protecting and restoring ocean health. We look forward to continuing to work together with Helly Hansen to inspire our fans through the power of world-class sport."

With nearly 150 years of knowledge, experience and expertise creating performance-driven apparel, Helly Hansen has developed lasting partnerships with sailing's top athletes, including teams that have participated in and won The Ocean Race. Described as the ultimate ocean marathon, The Ocean Race is a demanding, round-the-clock adventure across the world's toughest waters, making it an ideal environment for putting professional grade gear to the ultimate test.

"We are excited to extend and elevate our partnership with The Ocean Race, an organization that shares our passion for sailing, our dedication to innovation, and our commitment to respecting and protecting the environment," said Carrie Ask, CEO, Helly Hansen. "We believe that not only is The Ocean Race the toughest team sporting event, it is also the toughest testing lab on earth for our apparel, fueling our innovation and new product development. We look forward to actively engaging with sailing communities around the world, building awareness of ocean health, and inspiring action."

The Ocean Race is entering a new, 'always on' era, with ongoing ocean health initiatives and two additional races - The Ocean Race Europe (2025) and The Ocean Race Atlantic (2026) - building into the main, iconic, around the world event - The Ocean Race 2027, which is scheduled to start from Alicante, Spain in January 2027 and finish in AMAALA in the Red Sea six months later. Each of the events feature women and men racing together in the foiling IMOCA class, where innovation and technology combine to produce record-breaking performance.

As part of the partnership, Helly Hansen will launch an official merch collection, which will be available for race fans both online and in Ocean Live Park, the international stopover race villages, starting with The Ocean Race Europe in 2025.

