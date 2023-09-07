Hello There Games Chief Named Most Innovative CEO in the European Games Industry by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello There Games' Founder and CEO, Oskar Eklund has been named 'Most Innovative CEO in the European Games Industry' in the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe, from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but instead, the spotlight is on the success of individuals who lead them. The intention is to give worthy leaders the recognition they deserve, while using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

Hello There Games is a multi-award-winning video game developer based in Gothenberg, Sweden. Oskar Eklund has been an enthusiastic gamer all his life, and this combined with his love for music, is what led him to start the company.

His entrepreneurial spirit was evident from an early age, when he started a DJ company with a school friend at just 15. He then spent years working in the IT industry, where he was tasked with managing some early internet campaigns. This gave him the opportunity to think about new ways to engage B2C customers, and gamification was where it all began.

One of the first projects his team worked on was a game that helped children with cancer connect with each other around the world, and another that helped children with diabetes understand their diagnosis. These two games along with Hello There's collaboration with Tim Bergling (AVICII) are among Oskar's proudest moments in his career.

Several of the studio's games have won awards, and the team is always looking for innovative ways to engage with its global audience. Working in the intersection of games, music and movies, the studio has just launched Invector: Rhythm Galaxy together with Warner Music Group. The game features some of today's biggest hits from music giants like Tiësto, PinkPantheress, Maná, and an array of other prominent artists. Earlier this year the studio released Kung Fury: Street Rage Ultimate Edition based on the Kung Fury movie.

The studio's focus is on premium games with a niche, and by combining music with games Hello There is in a unique position that helps it stay relevant in a rapidly evolving, and increasingly competitive, marketplace.

To find out more, visit www.hellotheregames.com .

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2023-ceo-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact



David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine