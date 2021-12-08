Hello Pal Engages Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce the engagement of Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC ("Donohoe") for consulting and advisory services in connection with the potential up-listing of Hello Pal's common shares on the n the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") in 2022.

As announced on September 9, 2021, the Company engaged Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim") to provide general advisory and investment banking services in connection with the potential up-listing to NASDAQ.

By up-listing to NASDAQ, Hello Pal aspires to gain new exposure and access to a larger base of retail and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. Hello Pal believes that the NASDAQ is the world's pre-eminent exchange for technology based companies. Management believes that the up-listing will bring significant value to Hello Pal. The listing of Hello Pal's common shares on NASDAQ is subject to the approval of that exchange and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements, and there can be no assurance that these requirements will be met.

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, that Hello Pal will list on NASDAQ and that it will meet all of the listing requirements of NASDAQ. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

