Hello Pal Announces Key Appointment of New Board Director and SVP of Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, social messaging and language learning mobile apps, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chai Jun (also known as "Vincent Chai") as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Chai brings to the Company over 12 years of experience in the live video broadcasting and internet industries, having served in senior management roles in prominent China live streaming companies in the past including Hangzhou Fuliao Technology Company (operator of iPaychat livestreaming app) as Senior Vice President of Operations, as well as Tiange Interactive Holdings (HK: 3100, operator of 9158) as Senior Vice President of Products.

Mr. Chai not only played a key role in increasing the company's overall revenues, but he was also the main person in charge of helping Fuliao launch its dedicated international (non-China) livestreaming app. Most significantly, under Mr. Chai, the app achieved profitability in less than six months after launch, after having started from a userbase of zero.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Chai join the team," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of Hello Pal. "His enormous experience in the livestreaming industry and successful track record with launching international livestreaming products comes at a very opportune time for us as we slowly expand our focus to include not just the Chinese livestreaming market."

"Hello Pal has proven itself to have very strong foundations in the international social space, so I am very excited to add my expertise to help the Company in its expansion of its livestreaming service into more and more international markets," said Mr. Chai.

Changes to Board of Directors

Hello Pal also announces that Robert McMorran has resigned as a director of the Company, and Mr. Chai has been appointed as a new board director. Mr. McMorran has served as an independent director since Hello Pal went public in 2016. Hello Pal wishes to thank Mr. McMorran for his key financial and accounting guidance provide to Hello Pal over the last few years.

Hello Pal also announces that it has entered into an investor awareness agreement with Hybrid Financials Ltd. ("Hybrid") whereby Hybrid will develop investor awareness content on behalf of Hello Pal for a term of twelve months. In consideration of these services, Hello Pal will pay Hybrid a total of $240,000.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

