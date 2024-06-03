HELLO! Indo Arabia and HELLO! Arabia unveils HELLO! 100 Icons at the launch of its magazines in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abundantia Media Group proudly announced the launch of HELLO! Arabia and HELLO! Indo-Arabia in Dubai. The HELLO! Legacy Of Tomorrow event was a grand affair, celebrating the brand's heritage and illuminating its bright future with an evening of glitz and glamour attended by socialites, celebrities, and industry icons.

Event Highlights:

L-R: ALIZEH AGNIHOTRI, SUDHAKAR ADAPA, SALMAN KHAN

Red Carpet Attendance: The event was graced by numerous international personalities, including Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan , Renowned Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra, Sportsperson Sania Mirza, Suzan Najm Aldeen , Lojain Omran, Noha Nabil , Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hegde , Amy Roko , Amr Youssef, Seema Al Mansoory , Amna S. Al Habtoor , Rasika Dugal , Saim Ali, and many more.

Mr. Sudhakar Adapa, Chairman of Abundantia Media, expressed his joy at introducing HELLO! to the GCC and extended his gratitude to the GCC community for their warm reception.

Mr. Sudhakar Adapa , Chairman, Abundantia Media also added: "To the brand principal, HOLA! in Spain, I extend my sincerest gratitude for entrusting us with the responsibility of carrying forth their legacy in this region. It is an honour and a privilege to be entrusted with such as venerable institution, and I am committed to upholding the standards of excellence that define the HELLO! brand which has a rich lineage."

The HELLO! Indo Arabia's first cover features Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and Actress Alizeh Agnihotri; HH Princess Lamia Bint Majid Al Saud, HE Sheikha Intissar AlSabah, Assi and Maritta El Hallani are the cover stars of HELLO! Arabia.

Nadine El Chaer, the Editor-in-Chief of HELLO! Arabia, and Faarah Karl Mehta, the Launch Editor of HELLO! Indo-Arabia, expressed their excitement about the launch editions, which are set to bring a blend of glamour, luxury lifestyle, culture, and influential stories to readers in the GCC region.

The event was a testament to the grandeur and prestige that HELLO! magazines are set to bring to the region, promising readers unparalleled content that celebrates the icons and influencers shaping the future.

The list of the awards is as follows:

Name Of Winner Award Title Aman Gupta Dynamic Entrepreneur Ambika Hinduja Creative Maverick Amira Sajwani Innovative Business Woman Amna Al Habtoor Groundbreaking Businesswoman Joelle Mardinian Influential Entrepreneur Khadija Al Bastaki Creative Visionary Reem Abou Samra Visionary Businesswoman Rizwan Sajan Power Business Leader Seema Al Mansoury Excellence in Design Manal Rostom Top Trailblazer Sania Mirza Global Sports Icon Manish Malhotra Global Fashion Maestro Faraz Manan Couture Trailblazer Alizeh Agnihotri Next-Gen Luminary + Power Collectives (Family) Ingie & Patrick Chalhoub Regional Business Icons Sima, Selina, & Sarisha Ved Legacy Powerhouse Pooja Hegde Pan-India Trailblazer Aditi Rao Hydari Trendsetting performance Rasika Dugal Avant-Garde Artiste Orhan Awatramani (Orry) Digital Sensation Masoom Minawala Transformational Influencer Prajakta Koli Digital Gamechanger Noha Nabil Transformational Business Leader Amy Roko Dynamic Changemaker Lojain Omran Versatile Sensation Rosemin Opgenhaffen Dynamic Pioneer Suzan Najm Aldeen Regional Screen Icon

