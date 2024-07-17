Helicopter Market Eyes Advancement with European NATO Nations Next-Gen Agreement, Finds Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Helicopter Market size was valued at USD 31.85 Billion in 2023 and the total Helicopter Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 43.92 Billion.

Reports on competitive analyses encompass company overviews, financial performances, product portfolios, and strategies of key players in the Helicopter market. To assess strengths and weaknesses, a comprehensive SWOT analysis was conducted, while a PESTLE analysis was carried out to understand the impact of macroeconomic factors on the market. Also, the report includes detailed analyses of investments made by market players to enhance their global presence.

The research methodology utilized in analysing the Helicopter market encompasses a thorough approach that combines primary data which is often collected through surveys, interviews, and focus groups with industry experts and stakeholders such as manufacturers, maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers, regulatory authorities, investors and financial institutions research and development organizations. This allows for firsthand insights into market trends, consumer behaviour, and regulatory challenges and secondary research utilizing reports from government sources, industry publications, and financial statements. Market sizing and forecasting techniques are employed alongside competitive analysis to provide valuable insights into the market landscape. It also includes trade balance, market entry strategies, costs in different region, technology adoption, regulatory framework, compliance requirements and customer demographics which makes it an investor's guide. The report encompasses Weight, Number of Engine, Application segments and their analysis, which elucidates their influence on the market. The estimation methodology often adopts a bottom-up approach to accurately determine market sizes.

Global Helicopter Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights

Market Size in 2023: USD 31.85 Bn Market Size in 2030: USD 43.92 Bn CAGR: 4.7 % Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Base Year: 2023 Number of Pages: 229 No. of Tables: 138 No. of Charts and Figures: 193 Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa, South America Report Coverage: Market Share, Size and Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Historic Market Size 2017-2023

CAGR of the market during 2024-2030

Detailed information on factors that will assist Helicopter market growth during the next seven years

An estimation of the Helicopter market size

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Helicopter market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of Helicopter companies

Competitive Landscape

The Helicopter Market includes the presence of several global as well as regional key players. A few prominent players that offer Helicopter in the market are Airbus Helicopter Inc. (France and Germany), AgustaWestland (Italy) (part of Leonardo S.p.A.), Bell Helicopter (United States), Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (South Korea), Avicopter (China), PZL Swidnik (Poland) (part of Leonardo S.p.A.), Enstrom Helicopter Corporation (United States), Kaman Aerospace (United States) and others.

Market Overview

In recent years, helicopter air transportation has risen, with updated, expanded, and increased services. Speed is key in helicopter aviation, generating high demand due to its efficiency and flexibility. This increasing demand is driving growth in the helicopter market in the transport sector. Helicopters have smoother take-off and landing times than conventional aircraft, and geographic restrictions do not change, making them ideal for hops and short trips. Moreover, the introduction of luxury helicopters by industry leaders for public transport is poised to further spur the growth of the helicopter market. For example, Airbus announced the ACH160, a $14 million luxury helicopter, designed for commercial or private use, which employs 10 passengers by September 2020. The increasing demand for customized luxury helicopters, coupled with innovative trends, is expected to drive strong growth in the global helicopter market during the forecast period.

The Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is a milestone in the Indian aerospace industry, especially in the lift helicopter segment. The ambitious project, scheduled for completion by 2027, will not only replace the aging Mi-17 helicopter but position India to build imports worth Rs 4 lakh crore place in military helicopter. With a large export plan and a target of manufacturing at least 500 products, IMRH's strategy is in line with India's 'Make in India' campaign, enhancing HAL's position as the leading company in the global helicopter market. The IMRH project represents a leap forward for India's space capabilities, promising to enhance national security by boosting economic growth through indigenous manufacturing and technology development.

As HAL progresses with its ambitious helicopter designs, the ripple effects on the helicopter market are expected to include heightened competition, technological innovation, and expanded global market reach, positioning India as a key player in the global helicopter industry landscape.

At the 4th China Helicopter Exposition in Tianjin, China showcased several advancements in aviation technology. Highlights include a high-speed dual-rotor cound system helicopter, the Z-19A attack helicopter equipped with advanced radar, the upgraded Z-10 attack helicopter, and the Tengoen TB-001 attack helicopter which was revealed. In addition, China and Russia developed a pilot helicopter to develop the Mi-46 heavy payload, designed for combat and logistics. China's advances in helicopter technology, as showcased at the Expo, are poised to have a significant impact on the global helicopter market. The introduction of high-speed helicopters, advanced radar systems and improved operational capabilities in helicopters not only enhances China's domestic defence capabilities but also builds Chinese manufacturers formidable competitors in the international market. These developments can stimulate innovation, competition and strategic cooperation, and affect the future landscape of helicopter development and deployment worldwide.

In conclusion, the demand for helicopters is constantly increasing worldwide, driven by factors such as the integration of advanced AI systems and automation capabilities, which are pivotal trends driving the growth of the helicopter market globally. The Maximize Market Research report captures these trends in detail across various regions. It provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, consumer preferences and competitive landscape in each category. This comprehensive perspective provides stakeholders with valuable information to navigate opportunities and challenges, and ensures strategic decisions for sustainable growth in the global Helicopter market.

Segment Overview

MMR has segmented the market based on

By Type

Civil and Commercial

Military

By Weight

Lightweight

Medium Weight

Heavy Weight

By Number of Engine

Twin Engine

Single Engine

By Application

Emergency Medical Service

Oil and Gas

Defense

Homeland Security

Others

By Type, the Civil and Commercial segment held the largest Helicopter Market share of about 65% for the Helicopter Market in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market at the end of the forecast period. The growth is driven by growing need for emergency services and a rising need for air transportation. The demand for quick transportation and efficient grows as the population raises and urban areas expand.

The military segment is expected to grow moderately over 2024-2030. The Helicopter Market is growing as an aging fleet is replaced and modernized, including increased use in disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

Detailed segmentation values for each segment and explanations for growth are provided in the final report.

Geography Overview

North America held the largest market share of about xx% in 2023 for the Helicopter Market and is expected to dominate the market at the end of the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the U.S. having the largest helicopter fleet and a raising reliance on helicopters for air ambulance services. The U.S. presently operates a fleet of nearly 7,014 helicopters, with over 1,000 dedicated to air ambulance duties. The increase in demand for helicopter services is further propelled by the developing offshore wind farm projects across the country, driven by developing demands for cleaner and more viable energy sources. This has led to a surge in new contracts and partnerships, substantially boosting Helicopter Market value.

Five European and NATO members are moving forward to finalize an agreement aimed at providing a framework for the integration of next-generation medium-lift helicopters by the mid-2030s. Known as the Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC), it was launched with initial talks in November 2020 between France, Germany, Greece, Italy and the UK and later joined by the Netherlands, Spain and the US as observers. This milestone will kick off the concept phase, where a request for proposals is planned for six to eight studies critical to future rotorcraft design. The project aims to reach initial production by 2035, with potential growth expanding production by three stages by the end of the century. This program seeks to avoid the complexities of the past and aims for a helicopter that can fly faster, modular design and future electric or hybrid power integration. As the NGRC progresses towards its goals, stakeholders across the helicopter industry are likely to witness a period of dynamic advancement and strategic partnerships, shaping the future of aerial mobility across defence and civilian sectors alike.

In the final report, past and future numbers and explanations are incorporated seamlessly to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Global Helicopter market.

