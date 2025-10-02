HELFIE AI BOLSTERS INNOVATION AND MEDICAL EXPERTISE WITH NEW CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER RANYA HABASH, MD

Appointment reinforces Helfie AI's commitment to offering an equitable and democratized approach to healthcare to patients across the globe including to North America

Dr. Habash brings a unique background in clinical, technical and business acumen in the biotech space having worked with top tiered companies in the US

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helfie AI is building a new foundation for healthcare: an operating system designed to bring early detection and preventative health to all 8 billion people. Today, the company announced the appointment of Ranya Habash, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. The appointment marks a major milestone in Helfie AI's global ambitions, as the company partners with governments to deliver preventative health at population scale. Dr. Habash, a distinguished leader in digital health and medical innovation, will play a pivotal role in advancing Helfie AI's mission.

Ranya Habash, MD

Helfie AI co-founder and CEO George Tomeski said: "We are incredibly fortunate to have Ranya join us. She brings a depth of conviction that universal access to prevention is both possible and necessary, carried with an authenticity that matches the scale of our mission. I'm absolutely thrilled that she has chosen to bring her remarkable talents, experience, and leadership to Helfie AI. With her, we're not just one step closer, we've taken a giant leap toward making preventative health a reality for everyone. To have someone not just so deeply aligned with our mission, but also such an incredible person to work alongside, is a true privilege."

Habash co-founded HipaaChat and served as Chief Medical Officer of Everbridge, where she helped scale secure messaging and telemedicine platforms to over 1,500 hospitals while collaborating with leading technology companies like Apple, Amazon, and Verizon to modernize healthcare communications. At Microsoft Healthcare, she partnered with their healthcare team to lead a large AI initiative, generating multi-disease retinal algorithms for autonomous diagnosis of eye conditions and built a global collaborative network for data sharing and digital health collaboration. Her belief in democratizing healthcare through smartphone technology, including the diagnosis of neurologic, cardiovascular, and systemic diseases through the eye, is what led her to Helfie AI.

"Helfie AI is building a powerful platform that will change the way we think about healthcare access and affordability through AI-powered, accurate health checks," said Habash. "I'm excited to bring my expertise in building out digital health initiatives to Helfie AI as it enters the next phase of growth, with an upcoming consumer launch, as well as a number of strategic partnerships with organizations and governments worldwide. A democratized, AI-driven approach to healthcare is key in granting equitable access to critical health resources to everyone across the world. I look forward to working with the rest of the executive team to deliver on Helfie AI's mission of delivering better healthcare to patients worldwide."

Helfie AI's advanced AI technologies analyse pictures, videos, sound recordings or face scans to check for indications of potential health conditions. Helfie AI generates instant results and offers the user information and options on what to do next. Importantly, the user owns and controls all of the data provided as part of the checks.

About Helfie AI

Helfie AI is the world's first operating system for human health, scalable across all 8 billion people. It is working with governments across the world to bring preventative health to entire populations.

Helfie represents an entirely new layer of AI health infrastructure. It shifts healthcare from reactive treatment to early detection and preventative intelligence, addressing the sector's deepest failures: universal access, low participation in prevention and the chronic under-utilisation of health data.

By pairing every person with their own intelligent health AI, Helfie makes prevention accessible at population scale and ensures that health data is continuously put to work for each individual. This new OS actively senses risk, guides users toward the right actions or care, and closes the loop between data, prevention, and outcome.

The impact of capability like Helfie's is profound: if participation in prevention health is universal and active, the quality and longevity of human life can be dramatically extended – and –significantly reduce the more than $7 trillion wasted annually on treating preventable conditions.

Helfie AI is building the foundation of a new health economy, where universal access, active participation, and early detection become the engine of human wellbeing.

More details on the checks Helfie can make are available at www.helfie.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786415/Helfie_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786416/Helfie_Ranya_Habash_MD.jpg