Helen Southgate Named New Chief Global Officer of Acceleration Partners

The largest, most experienced integrated partnership agency creates new role to position company for future growth as organisation continues to experience strong momentum worldwide

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners (AP), the leading global partnership agency, announced the company's current Managing Director (MD) of EMEA & APAC, Helen Southgate, has been named the Chief Global Officer (CGO). The newly created executive role will better position AP for future growth as the company continues to attract new customers around the globe.

"Our goal is to help brands scale, and uncover unique and innovative opportunities to drive growth, all with performance and efficiency top of mind. Helen's expertise and commitment to our clients and staff were key to AP's expansion in EMEA and APAC. As AP and the partnership marketing industry continue a rapid global growth and evolution, Helen will be instrumental in our mission to provide AP clients with integrated marketing strategies in new and existing markets," says Matt Wool, CEO of Acceleration Partners.

Southgate became MD of AP EMEA in July 2017 and launched the business's EMEA arm, which has flourished with the in-market team now managing 40 clients across more than 15 countries. In 2019, she took on the management of AP APAC. In her new role as Chief Global Officer, she will focus on global strategy. AP has hubs in 3 continents and programmes managed in over 40 countries, providing its clients with in-market experts who speak the local language, understand market nuances and have existing in-country partner relationships. In the last year, the company has driven $5.5 B+ in revenue for clients and 58% YOY client programme growth.

"I am excited to serve as Acceleration Partner's first Chief Global Officer, and energised to continue to scale and grow AP's global network to effectively deliver the best partnership marketing around the world," said Helen Southgate, Chief Global Officer at Acceleration Partners.

About Acceleration Partners

Founded in 2007, Acceleration Partners is the recognised leader in partnership marketing and a five-time International Performance Marketing Award (IPMA) winner in the "Best Performance Marketing Agency" category.

