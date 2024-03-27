Helen Metsvaht and Jussi Vyyryläinen appointed members of Citycon's Corporate Management Committee

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 27 March 2024 at 9:40 hrs

HELSINKI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen Metsvaht and Jussi Vyyryläinen have been appointed members of Citycon's Corporate Management Committee as of 1 April 2024. Ms. Metsvaht will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Vyyryläinen will serve as the Senior Vice President, Leasing.

Metsvaht (Estonian citizen) has been with Citycon since 2016 and is currently serving as Director, Asset Management, prior to which she served as Commercial Manager for Estonian assets. Mr. Vyyryläinen (Finnish citizen) has been with Citycon more than 14 year and has led Citycon's leasing teams for the past 5 years. Both Ms. Metsvaht and Mr. Vyyryläinen will be based at Citycon's office in Espoo.

Henrica Ginström, CEO-elect of Citycon, says: "I am pleased to have Helen and Jussi joining our Corporate Management Committee. Helen brings extensive expertise in all aspects of asset management, while Jussi has a long track-record in leasing, the core aspect of our business. Combined with their strong leadership skills and in-depth understanding of Citycon's operations and markets, they will be a valuable addition to our management team."

As of April 1, 2024, Citycon's Corporate Management Committee will consist of the following:

Henrica Ginström, Chief Executive Officer

Sakari Järvelä, Chief Financial Officer

Helen Metsvaht, Chief Operating Officer

Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer

Jussi Vyyryläinen, Senior Vice President, Leasing

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/helen-metsvaht-and-jussi-vyyrylainen-appointed-members-of-citycon-s-corporate-management-committee,c3953215

The following files are available for download: