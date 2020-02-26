Heineken® Unveils New "When You Drive, Never Drink" Campaign Featuring Two Formula 1 World Champions

The insight for the campaign was drawn from Heineken®'s global research on drink driving triggers.[1] This shows that overconfidence in driving ability after consuming alcohol is a key cause of drink driving. The research also showed that the prominence of alcohol-free options, including Heineken® 0.0, made a positive impact on drink driving behaviour.

Gianluca Di Tondo, Senior Global Brand Director Heineken® said; "For our When You Drive, Never Drink campaign to have impact, we first needed to delve into the deep-rooted causes of drink-driving. Our global research discovered that, while people don't set out to drink and drive, often when we're at the point of decision making, our good intentions falter in the face of temptation. These insights have given us the opportunity to better target our marketing to make real impact by developing a new communications campaign which focusses on the root causes of drink driving."

Nico Rosberg, Heineken®'s When You Drive Never Drink ambassador said: "Heineken® has devoted part of its F1® partnership to conveying a clear and compelling responsibility message that I myself share – one that leaves consumers in no doubt – when you drive, you never drink. The latest campaign conveys a really powerful message that, regardless of whether you're a professional driver or not, abstinence behind the wheel is the only option."

The campaign includes a 30, 60 and 95 second film, supporting digital and social assets and will be launched in multiple countries around the world. The film can be viewed on TV, online and across social media and is available in different formats. Heineken® will continue to communicate a powerful When You Drive, Never Drink message to a global audience through F1 circuit branding, TV, digital activations, live fan experiences and events, dedicated PR initiatives and packaging/point-of-sale activations.

HEINEKEN is committed to responsible consumption and uses the power of the global Heineken® brand to make moderate drinking cool. Every year, the company directs 10% of media spend to promoting responsible drinking across all operating companies selling Heineken®, with a special focus on When You Drive, Never Drink.

[1] 1,000 drivers aged 25-54 in 10 markets (10,000 total) who consume alcohol at least once a month. Markets: Brazil, China, India, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Netherlands, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iN3pKkuYqtM

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095256/Nico_and_Keke_Rosberg.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095257/Heineken_TV_commercial.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095258/When_You_Drive_Never_Drink.jpg

SOURCE Heineken