- The world's most anticipated F1® race can now be announced as the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN® SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023

- A combination of F1®, Las Vegas and Heineken® is the perfect trinity for entertainment on a race weekend

- The announcement comes the day before the Las Vegas Grand Prix's Launch Party, featuring exciting fan activations and events including a live car run on the Las Vegas Strip with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams

- Heineken® Silver, one of the most anticipated company innovations, will be coming to the US in early 2023

- Heineken® has promoted responsible drinking with the help of high-profile motorsport partnerships since entering F1® in 2016

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most anticipated F1® race, next year's clash in Las Vegas, has today been officially announced as the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN® SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023. This event will be the first ever Saturday F1® race, taking place at night on an epic street circuit, on 18th November 2023.

HEINEKEN® ANNOUNCED AS TITLE RACE PARTNER FOR THE FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023

As a global partner of Formula 1®, Heineken® has a rich history in celebrating and amplifying some of the biggest global moments in the sport. This combination of F1®, Las Vegas and Heineken® is the perfect trinity for world class entertainment and exceptional fan experiences.

Maggie Timoney, CEO of HEINEKEN® USA, said: "The Heineken® Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is the perfect culmination of our successful global partnership with F1® that has brought groundbreaking events to the tracks of Austin and Miami in the US. We are so excited to pair the most anticipated F1® race with our most anticipated innovation - Heineken® Silver.

"Next year will be an extraordinary event which we are so thrilled to be part of."

The announcement comes the day before the Las Vegas Grand Prix's launch party, featuring a public fan zone with activations such as the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, car and trophy photo opportunities, and more, as well as a live car run on the Las Vegas Strip with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams - all in celebration of the countdown to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN® SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023.

Since entering motorsport in 2016, Heineken® has been committed to real change around attitudes towards drink driving and re-launched their "When You Drive, Never Drink" campaign back in May. Heineken® has always advocated responsible consumption, with global motorsport partnerships now providing an effective platform to destigmatize responsible drinking. On top of this, Heineken® has committed to investing 10%+ of all media budget to supporting these programmes.

Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Heineken® International, said: "We're excited to be title partner of the most anticipated race of the 2023 season. The track takes in the sights of the iconic Las Vegas strip and promises to deliver an exceptional fan experience. With Heineken® serving up entertainment in the entertainment capital of the world, the Formula 1 Heineken® Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will be so much more than a race. The countdown to 18th November 2023 begins!"

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of FORMULA 1, said: "We can't wait to see the spectacle at the Las Vegas Grand Prix next November, and adding Heineken® as the title sponsor for the race takes it to the next level. Heineken® has become a huge part of the F1 family, providing exciting and engaging entertainment opportunities for our global fanbase, both at track and at home, and we can't wait to see what they bring to the iconic Las Vegas Strip."

Renee Wilm, CEO of FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN® SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, said: "We are thrilled to be able to expand on F1's existing partnership with a world-class global brand like Heineken®. With their deep knowledge of hospitality and the Formula 1 brand, it was a natural fit to partner with them to create the ultimate fan experience in a town as vibrant and eclectic as Las Vegas and ensure that the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN® SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX will be the must-see sporting event of 2023."

