Heimdal Steps Up to Support NHS Trusts Amid Escalating Ransomware Attacks

LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of growing cyber attacks, Heimdal, a distinguished cybersecurity company, is stepping in to assist NHS Trusts.

This follows a significant ransomware attack on the UK's largest NHS trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, as reported by TechCrunch.

Ransomware attacks are an escalating concern for public sector organisations, particularly those providing vital services like the NHS.

With its ransomware protection technology, Heimdal is poised to equip the NHS with the necessary tools to mitigate future cyber threats and help ensure uninterrupted delivery of health services.

"Our technology is designed to work in harmony with existing antivirus or cybersecurity software. This means we can provide additional layers of security without causing disruption," says Heimdal CEO Morten Kjaersgaard. "We have heard first-hand accounts from our NHS clients about the profound impact of these attacks, and it's clear more needs to be done."

In extending this support, Heimdal looks forward to further strengthening its relationship with NHS Trusts. It has also reached out to other Trusts and anticipates positive responses to the offer.

To benefit from Heimdal's free ransomware protection, NHS Trusts need to register interest on the Heimdal website before August 31st, 2023.

Heimdal's Ransomware Encryption Protection aims to combat the harmful encryption associated with ransomware attacks.

This supports organisations in their goal to remain operational and compliant with legal and industry regulations.

For more information, visit Heimdal's website or contact dmi@heimdalsecurity.com.

Media Contact

Danny Mitchell

Head of Content Marketing & PR

dmi@heimdalsecurity.com

07999 498241

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22623/3810418/2207260.pdf Heimdal NHS Trust Ramsomware Press Release https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/i/nhs-trust-ransomware,c3202169 NHS Trust Ransomware

SOURCE Heimdal Security