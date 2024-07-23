Heimdal Integrates with Autotask PSA to Elevate MSP Operations and Drive Market Expansion

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces its integration with Autotask PSA, a renowned Professional Services Automation tool developed by Datto, a Kaseya company.

This new integration is poised to significantly enhance support ticket creation and management, driving productivity and unlocking new commercial opportunities for Heimdal customers and partners.

Driven by high customer demand and the need to address complex operational challenges, this integration reinforces Heimdal's commitment to providing scalable, efficient solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

By integrating with Autotask PSA, Heimdal positions itself to reach a broader market, offering a compelling value proposition that attracts and retains partners globally.

Jesper Frederiksen, CEO of Heimdal, commented on the announcement:

"The integration with Autotask PSA is a transformative step in our strategy to elevate cybersecurity as the cornerstone of MSP and MSSP operations. By empowering our partners to respond more effectively to cybersecurity threats and deliver superior protection, we are positioning Heimdal at the forefront of a rapidly evolving market."

"As RMM and PSA tools become more integrated, our focus on cybersecurity ensures that our partners can provide unparalleled service and security to their clients, driving growth and expanding market reach."

"We're very excited to add Heimdal to the growing list of integration partners on the Autotask Integration Hub, continuing to ensure Autotask is the most integrated PSA solution in the world," said Nadir Merchant, general manager, IT Operations Suite, Kaseya.

Key benefits of integration include:

Automated Ticket Creation - Customers and partners using Autotask PSA can now automate support ticket creation and management for various operational and cybersecurity alerts, including CPU, Memory, Disk, Microsoft updates, Next-Gen AV, DNS poisoning, Firewall issues, REP, PEDM, VectorN Detection, and Zero-Trust Execution Protection.

For further details about the Heimdal and Autotask PSA integration, visit: Heimdal Assistance and Support.

To learn more or join Heimdal's global partner program, visit Heimdal Partner NEXUS.

About Autotask PSA

Autotask is a cloud-based Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution that centralizes business operations to improve insights, accuracy, productivity, service levels, and profitability.

Autotask PSA is developed by Datto, a Kaseya company and the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Datto's integrated platform helps its extensive network of MSP partners serve over one million businesses globally, offering proactive detection, prevention, and rapid recovery solutions to minimize downtime and data loss.

For more information, visit Datto.

About Heimdal

Established in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal empowers CISOs, security teams, and IT administrators to improve their security operations, reduce alert fatigue, and implement proactive measures through a unified command and control platform.

Heimdal's award-winning cybersecurity solutions span the entire IT estate, addressing challenges from endpoint to network levels, including vulnerability management, privileged access, Zero Trust implementation, and ransomware prevention.

For more information, visit: Heimdal.

