Heimdal® Celebrates 10 Years of Cybersecurity Excellence

COPENHAGEN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal®, a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the celebration of its 10-year anniversary.

Over the past decade, Heimdal has been dedicated to protecting organizations and individuals from digital threats, earning a reputation for excellence along the way.

Heimdal's story started in 2011, when, for the first time, a non-US team won the Defcon CTF championship, with an innovative idea that revolutionized DNS security. Defcon CTF is one of the oldest and most prestigious ethical hacking competitions in the US.

In 2014, the idea turned into a product called Threat Prevention. Heimdal Corp was established, starting the journey towards creating a unified suite of products to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Today, Heimdal proudly offers a security suite of 10+ state-of-the-art products, Heimdal® XDR - Unified Security Platform. All solutions are managed under a single dashboard and supported by a team of experts monitoring clients' cyber environments 24/7.

Over the years, Heimdal has been honored with several important awards, including the Anti-Ransomware Solution of the Year, Anti-Malware Solution of the Year at CSA, and Cloud-Delivered Security Solution of The Year at NCA, among many others.

The company was also involved in Operation Tovar, against Zeus ransomware, and earned recognition from organizations like the FBI, Europol, and the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

"Witnessing incredibly talented individuals enhance their skills and grow within Heimdal has been immensely fulfilling. Equally rewarding, though, has been our product journey, evolving from a modest Danish vendor to achieving global recognition", said Morten Kjaersgaard, CEO at Heimdal Security.

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone. Ten years is a long time in this industry and being a pioneering platform, I think we're going to continue to drive the change in the market, so looking forward to the coming ten years as well.", he added.

As Heimdal celebrates this landmark anniversary, the company is more committed than ever to advancing cybersecurity solutions. With the trust of over 15,000 organizations globally, Heimdal is set to continue its mission of providing unmatched digital security.

To learn more about Heimdal's 10-year journey to cybersecurity excellence, visit https://heimdalsecurity.com/blog/heimdal-10th-anniversary/.

