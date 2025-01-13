Heimdal and Watsoft Team Up to Strengthen MSP Cybersecurity in France

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and PARIS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal, a top European cybersecurity company, is teaming up with Watsoft, a French IT distributor focused on Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

This partnership will help MSPs in France deal with today's growing cybersecurity challenges by simplifying how they manage security and offering reliable tools from a trusted European provider.

Making Cybersecurity Easier for MSPs

MSPs face a lot of pressure from rising cyber threats and rules about protecting data locally.

With this partnership, Heimdal and Watsoft will provide tools that are easy to use, secure, and scalable, so MSPs can focus on growing their businesses.

The benefits include:

Trusted European tools: Reducing dependence on non-European vendors.

Saving time: Automated updates and a single dashboard for all security tasks.

Stronger protection: Stopping threats before, during, and after attacks.

Flexibility for all sizes: A system that works for businesses big and small.

Watsoft's network of nearly 3,500 resellers in France and French-speaking areas makes it easy for MSPs to access Heimdal's solutions.

A Shared Vision for Growth

Oleg Bivol, CEO and Co-founder of Watsoft, said:

"With Heimdal, we're solving two key problems MSPs face today: making cybersecurity easier to manage with a single, proactive solution and offering a dependable European alternative to rising cyber threats. "Our partnership provides MSPs with the tools they need to protect critical systems while cutting down on day-to-day operational demands. Together, we're delivering solutions that address the challenges MSPs face and emphasize the strength of European innovation."

Ken Yearwood, VP of Sales at Heimdal, said:

"This partnership is an important step in our five-year plan to grow Heimdal's presence in France. "Watsoft's deep experience in the MSP market and their strong relationships with partners over the past 20 years make them the perfect choice to bring our European cybersecurity platform to French MSPs. "Together, we can meet both the strategic and day-to-day needs of our customers."

Discover Heimdal in Action

Anyone interested in a closer look at Heimdal's solution can join this webinar: Nouveau - Heimdal : Cybersécurité MSP facile à déployer, tout-en-un et rentable , on Tuesday, January 21 at 11:00 AM .

Heimdal will also be showcased at IT Partners 2025, a key event for the French IT channel, on February 5–6 at Paris La Défense Arena, stand Watsoft B32.

About Watsoft

Watsoft is a value-added distributor that provides MSPs and resellers with professional solutions to manage and secure IT systems.

A pioneer of the Managed Service Provider (MSP) model in France, Watsoft supports a network of nearly 3,500 resellers across France and French-speaking regions.

Its services include electronic distribution, technical support and training, dedicated sales assistance, and a range of marketing tools.

About Heimdal

Founded in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal® helps CISOs, security teams, and IT administrators enhance their security operations, reduce alert fatigue, and take proactive measures with a unified command and control platform.

Heimdal's award-winning cybersecurity solutions cover the entire IT environment, addressing challenges from endpoints to networks, including vulnerability management, privileged access, Zero Trust implementation, and ransomware prevention.

