Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes Four Partners in Asia Pacific and the Middle East

HONG KONG, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, has added three partners to its Executive Search business and one partner to its Heidrick Consulting business in Asia Pacific and the Middle East during April and May 2021.

"In a dynamic and uncertain economic landscape, companies are seeking high-performing, agile leaders that can deliver optimal business growth," said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. "These new consultants bring unique expertise and proven track records of success to meet the evolving challenges in the current climate."

Jenny Looi Banning joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the Singapore office and leads the Consumer Markets Practice in Singapore. Jenny focuses on talent at the CEO and director level across a wide range of industries. She assists clients across public equity sectors to provide leadership solutions for their portfolio companies. Previously, Jenny was Asia Pacific managing director for a premium international lifestyle brand and led the consumer practice for another executive search firm.

Mohamad Turk joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the Dubai office, focusing on director, CEO, and board-level searches across industrial organizations and services. Having conducted searches for public and privately-held companies across a range of markets in the Middle East, he has a wealth of knowledge of the region, market dynamics and the industry landscape. Previously, he was the leader of another executive search firm based in the Middle East.

Stephen Zhang joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the Hong Kong office, bringing more than 25 years of experience. He has deep expertise in corporate, professional services, banking and executive search across Asia Pacific, Greater China and the United States. He works closely with the boards and chief executives of multinational and Chinese companies, as well as investment funds and their portfolios, delivering executive search solutions, while also advising on leadership, talent and organizational strategy. Previously, Stephen was head of the financial services and private equity practices for Greater China at another global executive search firm.

"As companies recognize the potential for a strong recovery in the wake of the pandemic, they must foster a culture that supports the goals for their future," said Markus Wiesner, Regional Managing Partner, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Emerging Markets, Heidrick Consulting. "Tonny will be a valued resource for our clients seeking new ways of working to transform their culture and accelerate their performance."

Tonny Loh joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the Singapore office to help CEOs transform their organizations, bringing more than 20 years of experience in strategy and organization consulting across Asia Pacific, with a focus on government, state-owned enterprises and industrial sectors. He provides counsel on strategic planning, operating model and organization design topics, and works closely with CEOs and their top teams to drive their transformation agendas and design strategic human capital initiatives.

