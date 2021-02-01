Heidrick & Struggles Announces Newly Created Leadership Roles and Key Appointments

-- Kamau Coar is appointed to newly created role of Chief Inclusion Officer in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Legal Officer

-- Jenni Hibbert is appointed to new role of Head of Search Go-To-Market

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced new leadership roles and appointments, effective January 1, 2021, as part of the firm's long-term strategic plans to accelerate business growth and strengthen its focus on diversity and the firm's workplace culture.

"We continue to transform our business and build for the future," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "As we progress on this journey, our leadership and workplace culture remain foundational to our success. We have a long-standing commitment to developing talent from within our firm, and these new roles and leadership changes put us in an even stronger position to support our employees while delivering world-class advisory services to our clients."

The leaders appointed to the following new roles will report to the President and CEO and work closely with the firm's Management Committee and Board of Directors to advance its strategic plans.

Kamau Coar is named to the newly created role of Chief Inclusion Officer, in addition to his current role as Chief Legal Officer. As Chief Inclusion Officer, Coar is responsible for shaping the firm's diversity and inclusion efforts, including talent development, employee resources and culture. He will work with leaders across the firm to create strategies, programs and initiatives that help ensure diverse representation and further strengthen the firm's inclusive culture across all levels.

"Kamau has been a champion for inclusion throughout his career. This new role is both timely and crucial as our firm advances with a sharpened focus on diversity and inclusion," said Rajagopalan. "While we have made many important strides forward, Kamau brings a new lens and accountability to helping create a more diverse and equitable workforce and an open environment and culture where all employees can succeed and thrive. Our investments in diversity, equity and inclusion are critical to amplifying our entrepreneurial culture, and to driving innovation through a workforce empowered to bring the full power of new and diverse ideas, perspectives and talents."

Jenni Hibbert is appointed to a new role as Global Managing Partner, Head of Executive Search Go-To-Market. In this role, Hibbert will focus on deepening client relationships, finding new ways to scale the firm's services globally, and identifying new strategic growth opportunities. Most recently, she served as Global Practice Managing Partner for the Financial Services practice, the firm's largest in size and scale.

"Jenni brings proven leadership experience to her new role, and has a strong grasp on the needs of our clients, not only in financial services, but also at the Board and C-suite levels across multiple industries and sectors," said Rajagopalan. "In this role, she brings her skills as a data-driven leader toward growing and scaling our accounts globally, delivering a broader integrated suite of services with Heidrick Consulting and expanding into new markets and industry sectors."

In addition to these new roles, the following leadership changes have been implemented as part of the firm's ongoing leadership development and succession planning efforts:

Alyse Bodine , Partner, Global Head of Financial Officers Practice

, Partner, Global Head of Financial Officers Practice Sam Burman , Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Disruptive Innovators Team, and Head of Specialty Practices

, Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Disruptive Innovators Team, and Head of Specialty Practices Tim Dietlin , Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice

, Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice Jonathan Graham , Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Industrial Practice

, Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Industrial Practice Tom Murray , Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Global Technology Services

, Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Global Technology Services Victoria Reese , Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Corporate Officers Practice; Reese also continues to lead the Legal, Risk, Compliance and Government Affairs Practice

, Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Corporate Officers Practice; Reese also continues to lead the Legal, Risk, Compliance and Government Affairs Practice Todd Taylor , Partner, Global Practice Managing Partner, Financial Services Practice

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Media Contacts

Heidrick & Struggles

Nina Chang

nchang@heidrick.com

M Booth

Nicole Christopoul

nicolec@mbooth.com

Related Links

http://www.heidrick.com



SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles