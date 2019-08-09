Heidrick & Struggles Adds Eighteen Consultants to Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Businesses Globally Through July 2019

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has added eighteen new partners and principals to its Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe through July 2019.

"We continue to expand our Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses globally with consultants who bring diverse industry expertise and strong client relationships to the firm," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidrick & Struggles. "We look forward to their contributions to delivering a premier client experience and driving growth across the firm."

Americas

Herve Pluche joined Heidrick Consulting as a Partner in San Francisco , specializing in digital innovation and digital acceleration within established organizations.

joined Heidrick Consulting as a Partner in , specializing in digital innovation and digital acceleration within established organizations. Sonya Som joined as a Partner in Chicago focusing on Diversity Advisory Services, providing guidance and support, both to Heidrick & Struggles internally and its corporate clients, on strengthening organizations' culture of diversity and inclusion.

Asia Pacific

William Bown joined the Financial Services Practice as a Principal in Hong Kong , advising institutional, corporate and commercial banking clients across Asia Pacific on effective leadership, performance culture and succession planning.

joined the Financial Services Practice as a Principal in , advising institutional, corporate and commercial banking clients across on effective leadership, performance culture and succession planning. Michelle Dunne joined the Financial Services Practice as a Partner in Sydney , focusing on finance leadership and board appointments in the financial services industry across Asia Pacific .

joined the Financial Services Practice as a Partner in , focusing on finance leadership and board appointments in the financial services industry across . Kay Yong Tan joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal in Singapore , focusing on accelerating organizations, driving strategy formulation and operational excellence.

joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal in , focusing on accelerating organizations, driving strategy formulation and operational excellence. Michael Thomas joined the Industrial Practice as a Partner in Melbourne , where he leads the global Agribusiness Practice and brings 25 years of international search experience across agribusiness and other diverse industry sectors.

Europe

Chiara Berlendi joined the Consumer Markets Practice as a Principal in Milan , specializing in senior management searches in the fashion and luxury industries with a focus on sales, marketing and human resources roles.

, specializing in senior management searches in the fashion and luxury industries with a focus on sales, marketing and human resources roles. Lucy Bull joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal in London , bringing expertise in business transformation including leadership alignment, culture change, communications, talent management and workforce planning.

joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal in , bringing expertise in business transformation including leadership alignment, culture change, communications, talent management and workforce planning. Daniel Filet joined the Industrial Practice as a Partner in Amsterdam , focusing on executive searches across the industrial sector including construction equipment, renewable energy, oil and gas, utilities and power equipment, and transportation, among others.

, focusing on executive searches across the industrial sector including construction equipment, renewable energy, oil and gas, utilities and power equipment, and transportation, among others. Klaus Halsig joined the Consumer Markets Practice as a Partner in Frankfurt , specializing in executive and board searches for local and international clients with a focus on manufacturers, retailers and service companies.

joined the Consumer Markets Practice as a Partner in , specializing in executive and board searches for local and international clients with a focus on manufacturers, retailers and service companies. Giulia Iuticone joined the Financial Officers Practice as a Principal in Milan , focusing on finance and private equity executive searches across the consumer, industrial and financial services industries.

joined the Financial Officers Practice as a Principal in , focusing on finance and private equity executive searches across the consumer, industrial and financial services industries. Matthias Kamber joined the Financial Officers Practice as a Principal in Zurich , focusing on international and local group Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Digital Officer searches.

joined the Financial Officers Practice as a Principal in , focusing on international and local group Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Digital Officer searches. Sherree Kendall joined the Industrial Practice as a Principal in London , focusing on executive searches in the energy and industrial services industries across Europe , the Middle East and Africa .

joined the Industrial Practice as a Principal in , focusing on executive searches in the energy and industrial services industries across , the and . Jörg Mildner joined Heidrick Consulting as a Partner in Bremen , where he leads the firm's Bremen office and focuses on developing Heidrick Consulting across Germany , Austria and Switzerland .

, where he leads the firm's office and focuses on developing Heidrick Consulting across , and . Adrienne Nemeth joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal in Paris , bringing expertise in leadership team development, innovation and talent development programs, and culture shaping.

joined Heidrick Consulting as a Principal in , bringing expertise in leadership team development, innovation and talent development programs, and culture shaping. Nicola Pelá joined the Consumer Markets Practice as a Principal in London , specializing in human resources and corporate social responsibility searches across multiple industries.

, specializing in human resources and corporate social responsibility searches across multiple industries. Sarah Pinto joined the Global Technology & Services Practice as a Principal in Brussels , serving clients in technology, financial services and emerging specialties, such as data and analytics, digital transformation and cybersecurity, among others.

joined the Global Technology & Services Practice as a Principal in , serving clients in technology, financial services and emerging specialties, such as data and analytics, digital transformation and cybersecurity, among others. Jens Vogt joined Heidrick Consulting as a Partner in Bremen , where he leads Heidrick Consulting in Germany , Austria and Switzerland and specializes in leadership development, executive coaching, team effectiveness and cultural transformation.

