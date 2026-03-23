Heidrick & Struggles Launches Heidrick Immersive, an AI-Enhanced Platform for Observing Leadership in Motion

New capability combines executive assessment with AI-enabled simulations to reveal how leaders think and make decisions under pressure

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced Heidrick Immersive, a next generation, AI-enhanced leadership assessment platform.

Heidrick Immersive represents an innovative approach to leadership insight, positioning Heidrick & Struggles among the first leadership advisory firms to introduce a capability of this kind. While traditional assessments evaluate experience, track record, and self-reported behaviors, the new platform uses AI-enabled simulations of strategic inflection points, such as market shifts, technological disruption, and critical stakeholder decisions, to observe how leaders think, decide, and operate under pressure. Advanced behavioral analysis and real-time feedback translate those observations into actionable insights on decision making, adaptability, resilience, and team dynamics.

For the first time, leadership behavior can be observed in motion: consistently, rigorously, and in minutes rather than days. What emerges is a leader's decision imprint—the observable pattern of how judgment holds under pressure and how assumptions evolve as conditions change. Powered by AI and backed by behavioral science, the platform creates enterprise-level pressure with cinematic realism. Heidrick & Struggles translates this observable behavior into strategic, board-level insight, giving organizations a clearer view of how leaders will operate when the stakes are highest.

"Today's leaders must navigate constant disruption, shifting stakeholder expectations, and accelerating technological change," said David Peck, partner and global leader of the High-Impact Leadership Center of Excellence at Heidrick & Struggles. "By integrating AI-driven simulation and personalized feedback into our advisory offering, we're advancing how organizations understand agility in leadership through science and human insights in tandem with AI. We're excited to bring Heidrick Immersive to life and help organizations cultivate two essential CEO qualities: agility and resilience. As organizations navigate increasing complexity and disruption, the ability to adapt quickly and lead through uncertainty has never been more critical."

The firm will showcase Heidrick Immersive at the Transform Conference, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the platform and explore how immersive simulations can reveal leadership behaviors that traditional assessments may miss. Demonstrations will take place at Meeting Room Epernay 2.

To learn more about Heidrick Immersive, please visit https://www.heidrick.com/en/services/leadership/leadership-assessment.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we have delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

Media Contact

Bianca Wilson

Global Director, Public Relations

Heidrick & Struggles

bwilson@heidrick.com

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