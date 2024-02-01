Heidrick & Struggles Appoints Sunny Ackerman Global Managing Partner, On-Demand Talent

The addition of Ackerman further solidifies Heidrick & Struggles' investment in the growth of the high-end independent talent market and its market-leading position in this space

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced the appointment of Sunny Ackerman as Global Managing Partner, On-Demand Talent, effective February 12. In this role, Ackerman will lead on-demand talent solutions across all Heidrick & Struggles globally, which is inclusive of Business Talent Group (BTG) and Atreus.

In 2021, through the acquisition of BTG, Heidrick & Struggles became the first global leadership advisory firm to offer the full spectrum of high-end talent solutions - from on-demand, independent professionals to interim executives to permanent placements. Heidrick and Struggles expanded their On-Demand Talent segment more significantly in Europe through the acquisition of Germany based Atreus in 2023.

A visionary leader with a strong pulse on the future of work and experience scaling innovative workforce solutions, Ackerman comes to Heidrick & Struggles after serving as President, Americas of SThree, a global talent partner specializing in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). She ran SThree's second largest territory, generating $300M-plus in annual revenue. Ackerman has also dedicated a significant part of her career to furthering the interests of women in the workplace and creating career pipelines for underrepresented groups. Additionally, she sits on the Board of Directors at TechServe Alliance, and the Leadership Council at the Women Business Collaborative.

"High-end independent talent solutions are increasingly being implemented to bridge leadership gaps within organizations during this rapidly evolving business landscape. With over 25 years in the industry, Sunny is a recognized leader with hands-on experience and market perspective on the growing segment that is on-demand talent," said Dan Ryan, partner in the Heidrick & Struggles New York office and Executive Sponsor, On-Demand Talent.

Prior to SThree, Ackerman served as President, Americas at Frank Recruitment Group. She also spent over 13 years at ManpowerGroup, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of North America. Sunny earned consecutive honors in 2022 and 2023 from Staffing Industry Analyst as one of North America's 100 most influential and bold leaders in the industry. She is also a five-time recipient of the Global Power 150 Women in Staffing.

"We are excited to welcome Sunny to the firm at such a pivotal time. With her expertise in technology, professional services, and human capital solutions, we are confident that she will elevate the readiness of this vital aspect of our business, meeting the strategic capabilities our clients demand," said Tom Murray, Global Managing Partner of Executive Search. Murray will assume the role of President, Heidrick & Struggles, effective March 4, 2024.

Ackerman added, "We are in a transformational moment that demands agility and flexibility from organizations around the world. Heidrick & Struggles has a proven track record of world-class client service and has solidified its market-leading position in this space with the addition of on-demand talent solutions. I look forward to working alongside the team to drive continued revenue growth and evolve the talent landscape as we enable clients to further achieve their business goals."

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

