Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Principal in Europe

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 -- Heidrick & Struggles, a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe in July 2023.

Jan Plambeck joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Frankfurt office. As a member of the Consumer Markets practice, he brings nearly 15 years of experience in corporate development and consulting in Germany. Previously, he was managing partner of ZPS Project Development, a residential building construction firm in Stuttgart.

"Jan is highly regarded for his corporate leadership and advisory experience and skills," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "He will work with clients to provide exceptional talent counsel at a time when they seek agile and inventive high performers to achieve their strategic business objectives."

