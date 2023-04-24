Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultant in Europe

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe in March 2023.

Kim Pomoell joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Helsinki office. As a member of the Consumer Markets and Private Equity practices, he brings more than 20 years of experience in talent and leadership services in multiple verticals. Kim specializes in recruiting and developing CEOs, leadership teams, and boards for publicly traded and family-owned companies across consumer markets, industrial, technology, and professional services, and growth venture private equity companies in Finland and the Nordic region. Previously, he was CEO of a Finnish consumer markets company and two boutique search firms, one of which he founded.

"With his broad international experience in multiple verticals, Kim provides a unique perspective and unparalleled access to talent and leadership at a time when clients are seeking creative, agile, and high-performing talent to achieve their strategic business goals in this uncertain economic period. We are delighted to welcome Kim to our pan-Nordic team," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe.

