Hedia and Glooko Partner to Elevate Diabetes Management with Personalised Bolus Insulin Dosing

New integration delivers personalised insulin dosing advice, improving care for people with diabetes and enhancing healthcare provider insights.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko, Inc. and Hedia, today announced the launch of their interoperable solution, which combines connected care, remote patient monitoring, and digital therapeutic technologies to enhance access for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes requiring advanced bolus insulin dosing support in their daily management. This launch is currently available in the United Kingdom and will be followed by rollouts in other European countries.

A bolus is an extra amount of insulin taken to cover an expected rise in blood glucose, often related to a meal or snack.[1] Generally, to correct a high blood sugar, one unit of insulin is needed to drop the blood glucose by 50 mg/dl, however, this can vary across individuals.[2] For people with diabetes who do not have an insulin pump, calculating the appropriate bolus dose can present a challenge for them and their physicians.

With the Glooko platform, patients can share their diabetes data with their healthcare providers (HCPs), including blood glucose readings, insulin doses, food and carbs, exercise activity, blood pressure, and weight. The integration of Hedia Diabetes Assistant with Glooko's platform provides patients with seamless, personalised support in calculating insulin doses, simplifying their diabetes management and supporting more consistent blood glucose levels. Healthcare providers benefit from enhanced visibility into their patients' health data through convenient access to blood glucose readings, insulin doses, carbohydrate intake, physical activity, and more. This streamlined approach to managing multiple daily injections (MDI) helps improve both patient outcomes and provider efficiency in remote and in-person care settings.

"We are very pleased to bring this algorithm-driven, personalised innovation to diabetes patients and their healthcare teams through our partnership with Hedia." stated Mike Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer of Glooko. "With extensive clinical data supporting Hedia's efficacy, this solution provides an alternative for those unable to access insulin pumps, ensuring more effective management of MDI therapy. This partnership reflects Glooko's commitment to advancing digital health tools that optimise diabetes care and help stabilise blood glucose levels through personalised, connected care."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Glooko, a digital health company with an extensive clinical network, said Lars Christian Lund, Chief Executive Officer of Hedia. "This joint offering is perfectly aligned with Hedia's vision to improve the quality of life for people with diabetes and make the best diabetes management tools available. In addition to our strong clinical evidence, one of the key issues we consider when building our technology is regulatory compliance, and we recently got MDR certified in Europe. Hedia's Class IIb medical device designation ensures that patients and their care teams are getting the best solutions."

About Hedia

Hedia is a leading digital therapeutics company within diabetes, committed to help people with insulin-dependent diabetes gain control of their condition. Making life with diabetes easier has been the incentive from the beginning of building Hedia Diabetes Assistant. Based on the habits of the individual person with diabetes and personalised input, our diabetes app generates insulin recommendations by taking many aspects of diabetes management into account – such as recording blood glucose readings, keeping track of active insulin, measuring carbs and keeping track of activity.

About Glooko

Glooko improves health outcomes of people with chronic conditions through its personalized, intelligent, connected care and life sciences platform. Our proven technologies make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital therapeutics, and accelerating the speed of clinical trials. Glooko is globally deployed in more than 30 countries and 10,000+ clinical locations. More than 4.4 million people worldwide have used the Glooko platform. For more information, please visit glooko.com.

Media Contacts:

Lars Christian Lund

lars@hedia.com

+45 41910810

[1] American Diabetes Association, Common Terms

[2] UCSF, Diabetes Education Online

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593581/Glooko_x_Hedia_Logo.jpg