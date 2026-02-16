Hebei Daily International Communication Center Launches Historical Micro-Documentary 'Side by Side'

The release comes as 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over fascism. The Documentary revisits a lesser-known chapter of wartime history: how foreign doctors, volunteers, and supporters worked alongside Chinese communities during the conflict, particularly in the Taihang Mountains region.

The Documentary features Michael Crook, Chairman of the International Committee for the Promotion of Chinese Industrial Cooperatives and son of David and Isabel Crook, who shares personal accounts of international figures who played a role in China during the war. These include Dr. Norman Bethune, Dwarkanath Kotnis, Kathleen Hall, and Richard Frey.

Through interviews and historical storytelling, the Documentary reflects on how cross-border cooperation and humanitarian support shaped lives during one of the darkest periods of the 20th century. It also invites audiences to revisit the human dimension of wartime history and the enduring impact of international solidarity.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVwA8rhXYFY

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903908/HDICC_Logo.jpg