Heavy Electric Vehicle Market Expands at 23.19% CAGR Amid Fleet Electrification, Policy Support, and Battery Innovation | According to DataM Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence Research Report, "The Heavy Electric Vehicle Market size valued at US$ 51.77 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 274.59 billion by 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 23.19% from 2025 to 2032." The adoption of hybrid and fully electric buses and trucks is emerging as a major trend in the Global Heavy Electric Vehicle (HEV) market, driven by sustainability goals and regulatory mandates.

Public transport authorities are increasingly replacing diesel buses with electric alternatives, as seen with China's BYD supplying over 50,000 electric buses globally. Private logistics and delivery fleets are also shifting to electric trucks to reduce fuel costs and carbon emissions, exemplified by Daimler and Volvo launching electric truck models for last-mile deliveries in Europe and North America.

Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/heavy-electric-vehicle-market

Cities like Los Angeles and London have introduced zero-emission zones, accelerating fleet electrification. Additionally, hybrid trucks are being used in regions with limited charging infrastructure to balance range and sustainability. Government incentives, such as tax rebates and subsidies for fleet electrification, further encourage adoption. This trend is reshaping both public and private transportation, driving innovation in vehicle design, battery technology, and charging solutions.

Increasing Fuel Costs Making Electric Alternatives Economically Attractive

The rising fuel costs are making electric alternatives increasingly attractive, driving growth in the Global Heavy Electric Vehicle (HEV) market. With global diesel prices surging 15% since the Israel-Iran conflict, outpacing crude oil gains, fleet operators are facing escalating operational expenses. This has prompted logistics companies, public transport authorities, and industrial operators to explore hybrid and fully electric buses and trucks as cost-effective solutions.

For instance, electric trucks from Daimler and Volvo are gaining traction in Europe and North America due to lower energy costs and reduced dependence on diesel. Businesses are realizing that the total cost of ownership for electric vehicles is now competitive, factoring in rising fuel prices, maintenance savings, and government incentives. Consequently, the economic advantage of switching to electric heavy vehicles is driving accelerated adoption across both public and private fleets.

Limited Charging Infrastructure for Long-Haul and Industrial Applications

The limited charging infrastructure for long-haul and industrial applications poses a significant restraint on the global heavy electric vehicle market. Many highways and logistics corridors, especially in developing regions, lack fast-charging stations, creating range anxiety for fleet operators. This makes it challenging for heavy trucks and buses to operate on long routes without frequent downtime. As a result, companies often hesitate to fully transition from diesel to electric vehicles, slowing market adoption.

Expansion of Charging Networks Along Highways and Logistics Corridors

The expansion of charging networks along highways and logistics corridors is creating significant opportunities in the Global Heavy Electric Vehicle (HEV) market. Improved charging infrastructure reduces range anxiety, enabling long-haul trucks and intercity buses to operate efficiently on electric power.

Companies like Tesla, ABB, and ChargePoint are investing in fast-charging stations specifically designed for heavy-duty vehicles. Governments in Europe, North America, and China are also funding highway charging projects to support fleet electrification. Enhanced accessibility to charging points encourages logistics and transport companies to transition to electric fleets. This development opens avenues for partnerships between vehicle OEMs, charging providers, and energy companies.

Electric Buses: Accelerating the Growth of the Global Heavy Electric Vehicle Market

Electric buses are playing a pivotal role in driving the global heavy electric vehicle market, primarily by accelerating the shift toward zero-emission public transport. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), nearly 50,000 electric buses were sold worldwide in 2023, representing 3% of total bus sales and bringing the global stock to approximately 635,000.

China dominates the market, with over half of its bus fleet electrified. Several European countries, including Belgium, Norway, and Switzerland, achieved electric bus sales shares above 50% in 2023. Additionally, more than one-fifth of bus sales were electric in countries like Canada, Chile, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden.

Cities in Latin America, such as Bogotá and Santiago, have deployed nearly 6,500 electric buses to date. This rapid adoption is supported by government policies, environmental targets, and advancements in battery technology. Increasing deployment of electric buses not only reduces urban emissions but also encourages electrification of other heavy-duty vehicles, thereby boosting overall market growth.

Powering the Future: Asia-Pacific's Role in Heavy Electric Vehicle Expansion

Asia-Pacific is a significant driver of the global heavy electric vehicle (EV) market, propelled by robust government policies, rapid industrialization, and increasing environmental awareness. China leads the region, accounting for over 70% of global electric car production in 2024, with 12.4 million units manufactured. Southeast Asian nations like Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam are also witnessing substantial EV adoption, with Thailand's electric car sales share rising to 13% in 2024.

India's EV market is expanding, albeit at a slower pace, with electric car sales approaching 100,000 units in 2024. Government initiatives such as tax rebates, infrastructure development, and emission regulations are accelerating the transition to electric mobility. The region's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 further underscores the growing emphasis on sustainable transportation solutions. Collectively, these factors are propelling Asia-Pacific to the forefront of the global heavy EV market.

Purchase This Exclusive Report at USD 4850: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=heavy-electric-vehicle-market

Why Choose This Global Heavy Electric Vehicle Market Report?

Latest Data & Forecasts: In-depth, up-to-date analysis through 2032

In-depth, up-to-date analysis through 2032 Regulatory Intelligence: Actionable insights on key policies

Actionable insights on key policies Competitive Benchmarking: Evaluate strategies of BYD, Daimler Truck AG, Daimler Truck AG, Solaris Bus & Coach, Mercedes-Benz (Daimler Buses), Vicinity Motor Corp., and emerging players

Evaluate strategies of BYD, Daimler Truck AG, Daimler Truck AG, Solaris Bus & Coach, Mercedes-Benz (Daimler Buses), Vicinity Motor Corp., and emerging players Emerging Market Coverage: Country-wise analysis with special focus on India , China , and high-growth APAC economies

Country-wise analysis with special focus on , , and high-growth APAC economies Actionable Strategies: Identify opportunities, mitigate risk, and maximize ROI

Identify opportunities, mitigate risk, and maximize ROI Expert Analysis: Research led by industry specialists with proven track records

Empower your business to stay ahead of regulatory shifts, market disruption, and climate-driven trends. Request your sample or full report today.

Conclusion

The Global Heavy Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising environmental concerns, increasing fuel costs, and government incentives promoting fleet electrification. Adoption of hybrid and fully electric buses and trucks in public and private fleets is accelerating market expansion.

The expansion of fast-charging networks along highways and logistics corridors is reducing range anxiety and supporting long-haul operations. Deployment of electric buses in urban centers, coupled with advancements in battery technology, is further boosting adoption. IoT-enabled fleet management and predictive maintenance are improving operational efficiency for fleet operators.

Regions like APAC, Europe , and North America are leading growth due to supportive policies, urbanization, and strong fleet electrification initiatives. Thus, these drivers, trends, and regional dynamics position the HEV market for sustained expansion and a cleaner, more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

Related Research Reports Published by DataM Intelligence:

1. Electric Vehicle Market Accelerates as Global Sales Surge Past 14 million Units, Driven by Technology & Policy Support.

2. Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Systems Market to Surge from USD 3.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 14.4 Billion by 2031, Growing at 20.6% CAGR.

About Us

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a leading market intelligence platform providing syndicated reports, customized research, and consulting across 10+ major industries, including healthcare, chemicals, agriculture, food & beverages, and more. Our strategy-driven insights and statistical forecasts empower companies to innovate early and stay ahead of the competition. Through our subscription platform, clients gain centralized access to research reports, competitor tracking, curated industry news, regional and country-level analysis, and live global trade data. With free customizations and tailored reports, DataM Intelligence ensures businesses receive actionable intelligence, personalized solutions, and a complete market view to drive smarter decision-making.

Request for Trial Access of Database Subscription Platform: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription

Features of DataM Insights Database Subscription:

✅ Track all your competitors in one centralized dashboard – From R&D, Investment, to marketing strategies, track your global and regional rivals with ease.

📄 Competitive Intelligence – Stay ahead with detailed company profiling, SWOT analyses, and sales performance tracking.

📰 Curated Industry News – Daily alerts keep teams informed about product innovation, M&A activity, and competitor moves.

📊 Instant Report Access – Access the complete library of market reports across geographies.

✏️ Customizations Free of Charge – Get specific segments or competitor data added without paying extra.

🌍 Regional and Country-Level Insights – Get detailed views of market trends across the U.S., EU5, Japan, India, and LATAM.

🔍 Live Import/Export Data Access – Make informed decisions using real-time trade intelligence.

Contact US:

Company Name: DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

Contact Person: Sai Kiran

Email: sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Phone: +1 877 441 4866

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg