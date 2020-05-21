Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 240.496 Billion by 2027- Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy construction equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specifically designed to perform construction tasks, most often involving heavy operations tasks such as lifting, material handling, excavation or other major construction tasks.The demand for heavy construction equipment is driven mainly by residential, commercial, and industrial expansion, increased public-private collaboration, and global economic growth.

The global heavy construction equipment market size was valued at USD 171.667 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 240.496 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The COVID -19 pandemic has spread to nearly 100 countries across the globe since the outbreak in December 2019. The global impacts of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will affect the heavy construction equipment market significantly in 2020.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HEAVY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SIZE

Improved private sector involvement, growth in the real estate sector, improved economic conditions, and set-up of residential & commercial infrastructure in emerging economies are key factors driving the growth of heavy construction equipment market size.

In addition, the growing population has led to increased residential and commercial construction activities in emerging economies such as India . This, in turn, is expected to increase the heavy construction equipment market size.

. This, in turn, is expected to increase the heavy construction equipment market size. The rising demand for technology that offers improved performance, material handling, and safety features will drive the heavy construction equipment market size.

Rising infrastructural development around the world is the main driver for boosting market growth over the forecast period. Infrastructural growth results in increased construction activities, resulting in the growth of the market for heavy-duty construction equipment eventually. Developed infrastructure promotes economic development by promoting cross-border trade and industrial growth. Increasing government initiatives towards infrastructure development will further boost the heavy building equipment market in the coming years.

One of the major barriers faced by players in the heavy construction equipment market is regional government regulations. For a company to start heavy construction, it needs to undergo a lengthy and thorough process of obtaining a permit. For example, since the construction industry uses more diesel engines than any other industry, proper baseline data are collected to adequately characterize the area's environmental condition in order to meet EU emission regulations. These stringent regulations can affect the growth of heavy construction equipment market size

HEAVY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest heavy construction equipment market share, followed by the Middle East & Africa . Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest growth from 2016 to 2021, while India is projected to be the region's fastest-growing market for heavy-duty construction equipment.

accounted for the largest heavy construction equipment market share, followed by the & . is projected to record the highest growth from 2016 to 2021, while is projected to be the region's fastest-growing market for heavy-duty construction equipment. The European economy is expected to rise at a relatively slower pace than other regions owing to the region's poor construction demand due to underperforming economic conditions. Europe and North America are mature markets. Thus, during the forecast period, the market for heavy construction equipment is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace.

and are mature markets. Thus, during the forecast period, the market for heavy construction equipment is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace. The Excavation segment is expected to dominate the heavy construction equipment market by application and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in mining activities of precious minerals and metals across the globe and the increase in natural calamities where excavators are used in rescue operations.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging heavy construction equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

An extensive analysis of the heavy construction equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global heavy construction equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL HEAVY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTS

BY EQUIPMENT TYPE

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Others.

BY END USER

Infrastructure

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Others.

BY APPLICATION

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Tunneling

Material Handling

Recycling & Waste Management.

KEY PLAYERS

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH

Deere & Company,

Doosan Infracoe

Hitachi Machinery Construction,

JCB

Komatsu

Liebherr AG

Sany

Others.

