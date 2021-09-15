HEAT X™ Successfully Completes UL Field Evaluation for Its Tank Water Heater Assembly

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEAT X™, one of the technology leaders and largest patent holders of magnetocaloric and magnetic induction heating technologies, today announced that it has successfully completed Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Field Evaluations on its 1.5kW Magnetocaloric/Magnetic Induction Tank Water Heater Assembly.

The field evaluation process, conducted by one of the world's most respected certification companies, included the construction inspection for use of its components, assemblies and limited nondestructive testing to complete the assessment.

"Successfully completing UL Field Evaluation of our tank water heater assembly, showing again both the safety and manufacturability of our innovative designs, is another great milestone for our company. With our water heater assembly design, we wanted to demonstrate our highly efficient, 100% clean and carbonless technology as well how we can overlay our technology with other current available resistive and induction heating technologies," said Sean Zecman, one of the founding Investors of HEAT X. "Our team has developed an impressive line of air-to-air, surface and fluid Magnetocaloric/Magnetic Induction appliances, and we're pleased to be able to offer these technologies to commercialization partners around the world, who will be able to very quickly integrate our technologies into their future clean product portfolios.

HEAT X™'s innovative magnetocaloric/magnetic induction patented designs use a refined combination of cost competitive and abundant materials. HEAT X™ has accomplished its goal of delivering more efficient, emission-free heating technologies using less components and lower material costs compared to existing fuel-based technologies. HEAT X™ is planning full scale commercialization in 2021.

For further information about HEAT X™, visit www.heatxtech.com

About HEAT X

HEAT X™ is a technology development and licensing company established in June of 2018 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA. HEAT X relentlessly focuses on improving people's lives, reducing the use of energy and delivering the next generation of clean technologies in magnetocaloric/magnetic induction heating for air, surfaces and fluids. Our innovative approach to these technologies enables us also to empower our partners to become leaders in solving climate challenges. The result is the development of unique technologies for residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors that creates value for customers, users and a positive impact in our environment and the world at large.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479636/HEAT_X_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.heatxtech.com



SOURCE HEAT X