Heartstream Launched as Independent Emergency Care Company

Former Philips Emergency Care business becomes first platform company of Emergency Care Holdings, advancing a century-long mission to save lives

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Care Holdings (ECH), a platform formed by Bridgefield Capital to assemble and grow category-leading companies in the emergency medical products sectors, announced the debut of Heartstream today, a new independent company dedicated to advancing life-saving emergency care technologies.

Heartstream is formed through ECH's completed acquisition of the Philips Emergency Care business from Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA). The transaction marks the official launch of ECH and establishes its long-term strategy to invest exclusively in emergency care.

"At Heartstream, our mission is to meaningfully increase cardiac arrest survival rates, improve clinical outcomes in emergency care environments, reduce costs for health systems, and ease burdens on healthcare professionals. We have a long history of providing market-leading solutions for AEDs, professional defibrillators, and remote patient monitors, delivering life-saving innovation where and when it is needed most," said Ryan Landon, CEO of Heartstream. "We strive to make working with us simple, smooth, and effortless for first responders and partners worldwide."

With a heritage spanning more than 100 years in cardiac monitoring and over 40 years in defibrillator solutions, the Heartstream portfolio today is comprised of innovations stemming from companies like Hewlett-Packard, Agilent Technologies, Royal Philips, Remote Diagnostic Technologies, Goldway Shenzhen, and the original Heartstream company, which was founded in 1992. Throughout its history, the business delivered industry-defining innovations, including the first 12-lead ECG algorithm, the first biphasic defibrillation waveform- now an industry standard- and the first defibrillator to receive over-the-counter designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, expanding access to AEDs where sudden cardiac arrest most often occurs.

Today, Heartstream builds on this legacy as an independent company within the ECH umbrella, continuing to manufacture and market trusted emergency care solutions, including HeartStart AEDs, Tempus and Intrepid patient monitoring systems, and integrated software solutions. The company will operate under a multi-year licensing agreement for use of the Philips brand.

Sudden cardiac arrest remains one of the most urgent public health challenges worldwide. Nearly 72 percent of events occur outside the hospital according to the American Heart Association, and survival rates are less than 10 percent according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, yet fewer than one percent of households have access to a defibrillator.

With renewed operational focus and dedicated investment, Heartstream will prioritize initiatives aimed at expanding access to AEDs in public places and in the home. The company also plans to elevate emergency care with a broader global footprint, stronger supply chain resilience, modernized digital and connected-care solutions, enhanced partnerships with strategic distributors, more customer-centric innovation, and expanded support, services, and clinical education.

"Being part of Emergency Care Holdings positions Heartstream to lead the future of emergency care. ECH brings the focus and capital needed to strengthen our operations and continue working toward our important mission," Landon added. "At the core of everything we do is deep respect for the people who rely on our solutions — patients, physicians, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, and everyday citizens ready to help when life is on the line. We love what we do."

About Heartstream

Heartstream is a global leader in emergency medical care, with a heritage spanning more than a century of innovation. From early advances in cardiac diagnostics to the creation of the first modern automated external defibrillator (AED), Heartstream has consistently pioneered lifesaving technologies designed to be accessible, reliable, and easy to use for both professionals and the public.

Formerly Philips' Emergency Care business, Heartstream currently operates as a standalone company backed by Emergency Care Holdings. Heartstream continues to manufacture and market emergency care products under the Philips brand through a long-term brand licensing agreement.

Guided by a human-centered design philosophy, Heartstream delivers product and commercial solutions that support the full spectrum of urgent medical needs. With a renewed singular focus on patients, clinicians, and first responders, Heartstream is committed to advancing affordable, accessible emergency care- where and when it matters most.

For more information, visit www.heartstream.com.

About Emergency Care Holdings

Emergency Care Holdings (ECH) is a platform developed by Bridgefield Capital to acquire and scale leading companies in the emergency medical products sector.

ECH focuses on sharpening operations, accelerating innovation and expanding access to reliable, life-saving technologies used by first responders, health systems and communities around the world.

For more information, visit www.emergencycareholdings.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861307/Heartstream_Wordmark_Final_Logo.jpg