Heart Attack Diagnostics Market to Reach $21.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global heart attack diagnostics market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancement in diagnostic techniques, and rise in awareness among both healthcare providers and patients about the importance of early detection and intervention in preventing adverse outcomes from heart attacks.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Heart Attack Diagnostics Market by Type (Electrocardiogram, Blood Tests, Angiogram, Computerized Cardiac Tomography and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the heart attack diagnostics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $21.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The heart attack diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth driven by advancements in medical imaging technologies. For instance, the adoption of advanced imaging modalities allows healthcare professionals to visualize heart anatomy and blood flow with exceptional detail, facilitating prompt diagnosis and treatment decisions. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related risk factors, such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary habits, contributes to an increased incidence of heart attacks globally.

Thus, there is a rise in demand for innovative diagnostic solutions capable of identifying individuals at high risk of cardiac events and guiding personalized interventions to mitigate these risks. Moreover, the increase in adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions has expanded access to cardiac diagnostic services, particularly in underserved rural areas and remote regions. Remote monitoring devices, such as wearable ECG monitors and smartphone-based cardiac apps, enable patients to self-monitor their heart health and transmit real-time data to healthcare providers for timely assessment and intervention, thereby facilitating early detection and management of heart attacks.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $9.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 $21.1 Billion CAGR 8.60 % No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Type, End User and Region. Drivers Advancements in Medical Imaging Technologies

Increase in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease

Adoption of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Solutions Opportunities Technological Innovations and Product Development

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies

Focus on Personalized Medicine Restraint High Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Technologies

Who Are the Key Players in the Market and What Are Their Strategies?

Key players that shape the competitive landscape include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter (Danaher), Bionet Co., Ltd., Schiller AG, Hitachi Medical Systems, and others.

Abbott Laboratories, a major diagnostic company, focuses on strengthening its cardiac biomarker portfolio and enhancing point-of-care testing solutions that deliver fast, accurate results for emergency settings.

Siemens Healthineers prioritizes integration of advanced imaging and analytical capabilities. Its product strategy includes high-resolution CT and MRI systems coupled with AI-assisted diagnostic software to support precise detection of heart damage. Siemens also focuses on tailored solutions for large hospitals and tertiary care centers where multi-modal diagnostics are critical.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Diagnostics) continues to invest in laboratory-based and POC cardiac biomarker tests, including enhancements to its Elecsys troponin and NT-proBNP assays. These tests aid clinicians in both acute diagnosis and management of cardiac conditions.

GE Healthcare competes with a strong portfolio of portable ECG devices and emergency-focused diagnostic tools, supporting rapid assessment in both hospital and remote settings. Its strategy includes partnerships with telehealth and emergency responders to extend diagnostic reach.

How Intense Is Market Competition and What Defines Competitive Advantage?

Competition in the heart attack diagnostics market is moderately intense, with performance driven by innovation, clinical reliability, and strategic positioning of products and services. The competitive landscape is shaped by multiple product types including electrocardiogram (ECG) systems, blood biomarker tests (notably high-sensitivity troponin assays), computerized cardiac tomography, and angiography tools—each targeting specific clinical needs.

A major factor defining competitive advantage is technological innovation. Companies that deliver rapid, accurate diagnostics with strong clinical evidence tend to stand out. Product portfolio also strengthens competitive position. Firms like Abbott, Roche, Siemens, and GE Healthcare offer a range of diagnostic tools. Integrated solutions that combine biomarkers, imaging, and analytics are in demand because they support streamlined clinical workflows and improved patient outcomes.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand & availability of heart attack diagnostic devices, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In developing countries such as China and India, the heart attack diagnostics market presents unique opportunities driven by several factors such as high burden of cardiovascular diseases due to a combination of demographic, socio-economic, and lifestyle factors. In addition, the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in focus on improving access to quality healthcare services present significant opportunities for market growth.

Key Players

Bionet Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Life Sign LLC Schiller AG

Beckman Coulter

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global heart attack diagnostics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

In February 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings launched PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

In April 2021, Roche launched a series of five new intended uses for two key cardiac biomarkers using the Elecsys technology: highly sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnThs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP). These gold standard biomarkers have proven to be successful in supporting cardiovascular disease management and can help clinicians diagnose heart attacks (cTnT-hs) and better manage heart failure (NT-proBNP).

In March 2021, the European Union approved the artificial intelligence-based CaRi-Heart Technology to detect and predict the risk of severe heart attack years before it happens. The CaRi-Heart Technology was developed by the British Heart Foundation and Caristo Diagnostics.

