Hearing Aids Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 7.5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The hearing aids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Hearing loss affects millions of people and is the fourth highest cause of disability worldwide, with an estimated annual expenditure of around USD 750 billion on hearing care. The global hearing aids market continues to grow, driven by long-term socio-economic forces and favorable patient demographics. The absolute increase in the number of people with hearing loss has resulted in an increased demand for hearing aids and will witness an incremental growth of around USD 1.6 billion during the forecast period. RITE hearing aids segment is likely to grow at a faster rate compared to other hearing aid product types and will witness an absolute growth of around 30% during the forecast period. Sonova, Demant, WS Audiology, GN Store Nord, and Starkey Hearing Solutions dominated the global hearing aids market owing to their diverse product offerings, established relationships with retailers, and wider geographic presence. The US dominates the global hearing aids market and accounted for a share of over 34% in 2020. The country is likely to witness an incremental growth of around USD 550 million , which is the highest compared to the combined incremental growth of all other major countries globally. The introduction of wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, electromagnetic compatibility (telecoil), automatic functionality, and frequency modulation features has led to the emergence of connected and interactive smart hearing aids. Vendors such as Sonova, Demant, Starkey Hearing Technologies, WS Audiology, and GN Store Nord introduced innovative smart hearing aids due to their increasing popularity.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, hearing loss, technology, patient group, technology, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Hearing Aids Market – Segmentation

The prevalence of hearing loss across the globe is a major factor contributing to the growth of behind the ear (BTE) segment. These devices offer durability and can easily fit with thin tubing, leaving the ear canal open to natural sounds. Therefore, these models offer a wide range of safety, efficacy, and flexibility to users with mild, moderate, and major hearing loss, which is increasing adoption.

The growth in the sensorineural hearing loss patient population and the availability of a wide range of advanced BTE and ITE hearing aids are increasing the prevalence of hearing aids across the globe. With the growth in the aging population, which is at a high risk of developing sensorineural hearing loss, the segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Digital hearing devices hold sway in the global hearing aids market. These devices constitute over 90% of the market share and are expected to dominate during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing demand for invisible, advanced features, and aesthetically appealing devices as well as the rising need for the advanced and enhanced listening experience, major market players are focusing on introducing technologically advanced digital hearing aids.

Hearing Aids Market by Product

Behind-the-Ear (BTE)

Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE)/ Receiver-in-the-canal (RIC)

In-the-Ear (ITE)

In-the-Canal (ITC)

Completely-in-Canal (CIC)

Invisible-in-Canal (IIC)

Hearing Aids Market by Hearing Loss

Sensorineural

Conductive

Mixed

Hearing Aids Market by Technology

Digital

Analog

Hearing Aids Market by Patient Group

Adult

Pediatric

Hearing Aids Market by Distribution

Retailers

Independent Practices

Buying Groups/Networks

Government Purchases/Public Organizations

Hearing Aids Market – Dynamics

Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to improve their expertise in the market. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market. Most of the acquisitions provide significant opportunities to both the parties involved in terms of innovations in the respective product portfolio, market expansion and penetration in existing and new markets. This, in turn, helps them to quickly gain market share. The global hearing aids market is experiencing a trend of M&As, where global players are acquiring other key competitors, medium, and emerging companies to further strengthen their market position in the highly competitive market. For instance, in 2019, Widex and Sivantos merged to form WS Audiology.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Wireless & Smart Hearing Aids

Increasing Focus of Market Players on Hearing Aids Retail Business

Increasing Availability of Advanced Hearing Aids

New Product Approvals/Launches

Hearing Aids Market – Geography

The major revenue contributors in the APAC region were Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, and India. The low treatment-seeking population, mainly due to social stigma in selected counties, low awareness and comparatively less access to healthcare services, especially in developing countries, are few factors that limit hearing aids to gain utmost potential in this region. However, factors such as high disease prevalence with the growing geriatric population, improvement in healthcare spending, increase in awareness for the latest treatment option are projected to fuel the growth of the hearing aids market in the region.

Hearing Aids Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Turkey



UAE

Major Vendors

Sonova

WS Audiology

Demant

GN Store Nord

Starkey

Other Prominent Vendors

Arphi Electronics

Audina Hearing Instruments

Century Hearing Aids

Eartechnic

Eargo

ExSilent

Horentek

IN4 Technology

InnerScope Hearing Technologies

IntriCon

Loreca Hearing Aid

NewSound Hearing Aids

RION

SeboTek Hearing Systems

Zounds Hearing

