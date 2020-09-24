Hearing Aids Market Size is Worth USD 8,967.7 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 6.3%: Emergen Research

- The government's support for improving the life of hearing-impaired individuals is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

- Market Size – USD 5,480.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends –Rising geriatric population

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Global Hearing Aids Market is expected to reach USD 8,967.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hearing aids market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the increasing application of behind-the-ear, receiver in-the-ear, in-the-ear, and canal hearing aids, as well as cochlear implants, among others, in adults and pediatrics. Innovative technological developments in hearing aids are crucial to fuel market demand. For instance, hearing-impaired individuals are considered to be 300.0% more prone to falling, and the technology, developed by Starkey, on the occurrence of a fall would automatically send alerts to three emergency contact notifying them about the fall, as well the precise location of the hearing-impaired individual. Besides, there are technologies that can detect and generate sound alerts to indicate that the person is on the verge of falling.

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050, approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which would be a five-fold increase since 1950. Elderly people suffer from various complications, including hearing loss. Hearing loss in geriatric people may occur due to various factors, but generally, it occurs from changes in the auditory nerve and inner ear with aging. Besides, medications and certain healthcare issues may also trigger the condition.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/108

Key Highlights From The Report

By type, canal hearing aids are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. Canal hearing aids have a less likely chance to overwhelm listeners with feedback, and blocking of the ear canal is less of a problem, thus mitigating the occlusion effect.

By hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss held a substantial market share in 2019. Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) occurs post damage to the inner ear. It may also occur owing to nerve pathways problems from the inner ear to the brain. SNHL may cause difficulty in the hearing of soft sound and even louder sounds.

By application, pediatrics are estimated to observe a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period, as the amplification of sound stimulates and promotes the growth of the brain's auditory centers, thereby assisting in a child's critical learning.

Europe , in terms of revenue, held the largest hearing aid market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing occurrences of hearing loss.

, in terms of revenue, held the largest hearing aid market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing occurrences of hearing loss. Key participants include Benson Hearing , Starkey, Medtronic, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., MED_EL, WIDEX USA Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Phonak, William Demat Holding A/S, and Rion, among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hearing-aids-market

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Hearing Aids Market on the basis of type, hearing loss, application, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids

Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids

In-the-ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Others

Hearing Loss Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany U.K. France Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Injectable Drug Delivery Market By Product Type (Formulations, Devices), By Therapeutic Application (Hormonal disorders, Autoimmune disorders, Oncology), By End-User (Homecare settings, Hospitals & Clinics), Forecasts to 2027

Surgical Robotics Market By Types (Neurosurgery, Spinal surgery, ENT Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Robotic Radiosurgery System), By Applications (Pediatrics, Adults, Geriatrics), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Animal Genetics Market By Live Animals (Porcine, Bovine, Poultry, Canine and Others), By Genetic Materials (Embryo, Semen) and By Services (Genetic Trait Testing, Genetic Disease Testing, DNA Type Testing) Forecasts to 2027



Women's Health Market By Product Type, By Application (Contraceptives, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Menopause, Endometriosis, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)), By End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes), Forecasts to 2027

Ventilator Market By Interface (Invasive, Non-Invasive), By Type (Adults/Pediatric, Neonatal/Infants, By Mode (Pressure, Volume, Dual/Combined Mode), By End-Users (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Services), Forecasts to 2027

Sports Medicine Market By Product (Body Reconstruction Products, Body Support and Recovery Products), By Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot and Ankle Injuries), By Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices, By End-Use, and By Region, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027



About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Read full Press Release at : https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-hearing-aids-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252126/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research