Healthera secures £2m strategic investment to accelerate digital pharmacy platform growth and North American expansion

An additional £2 million in new funding from private investors takes the company's Series A round to £5.6 million total

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthera, the leading patient experience platform, has secured £2 million in strategic investment from a consortium of private and health-tech investors, boosting its current Series A round to £5.6 million and accelerating its mission to transform digital pharmacy services.

With a sustainable foundation set in 2024, the company - which already provides technology for over 1,700 UK pharmacies and over a million patients - is now poised for significant expansion across the UK and North America and into new revenue verticals, including private medicine prescribing and the end-to-end management of clinical services.

"This investment is a catalyst for Healthera's next phase of growth," said Quintus Liu, CEO and co-founder of Healthera. "We're excited to build on our UK success, deepen our technological offerings and bring our innovative solutions to the Canadian market."

Founded at Cambridge University, Healthera is the UK's most-popular digital pharmacy platform connecting patients with the medicines and healthcare services they need. In 2024, Healthera processed over 5 million digital prescriptions, with partners outperforming the market by 10% (source).

Navid Ghasemi, owner of Newport Pharmacy, a Healthera partner, praised the platform's impact: "Healthera has significantly increased our prescription volume and helped us reach new patients. Their technology and personalised service are exceptional."

This funding round was completed by private investors through the network of Committed Capital, who led the investment. Else Thomson, Investment Director at Committed Capital commented - "We are proud to lead this latest investment round in Healthera. Healthera has consistently demonstrated strong vision and execution in redefining digital pharmacy services, and we believe the company are uniquely positioned to lead the sector's evolution both in the UK and internationally. We're excited to back Quintus and the team as they continue to expand throughout the UK and support pharmacies and customers with their market leading technology."

Previous investors in Healthera include Cambridge Enterprise, Accelerated Digital Ventures (Legal and General), NHS England and Innovate UK.

Healthera is on a mission to transform the pharmacy sector through next generation technology. The Cambridge-based company, founded in 2015, provides digital services for more than 1,700 pharmacies, giving over 1 million patients access to repeat prescriptions, pharmacy services and private medicines through their highly-rated pharmacy app and white label solutions. For more information, visit healthera.co.uk.

