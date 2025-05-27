Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the most promising frontiers in healthcare innovation. Ark Invest's Cathie Wood recently pointed to breakthrough research from Mass General Brigham—where AI models identified cancer survival outcomes using facial photographs—as evidence that healthcare may become AI's "most profound application." As adoption moves from theory to practice, several tech and biotech players are already making real-world strides. Recent developments have come from Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), and Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY).

Healthcare’s Quiet AI Boom Is Creating a New Class of Breakout Contenders

According to Statista, the global economic impact of AI in healthcare stood at roughly $11 billion—but that figure is projected to reach $188 billion by 2030, representing a staggering 37% CAGR. Accenture forecasts an even greater long-term influence, estimating that AI could add $461 billion in value to the global healthcare sector by 2035. This surge in AI integration is unfolding within a system already projected to exceed $2.26 trillion—placing advanced diagnostics, early detection, and intelligent therapeutics at the heart of the next evolution in patient care.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), in partnership with Ainnova Tech, is working to position itself as a next-generation leader in predictive healthcare. Through its flagship platform, Vision AI, the company is developing a suite of AI-powered diagnostic tools aimed at detecting disease early—often before symptoms appear. Most recently, Avant announced it is exploring the integration of a patented technology designed for the early detection of dementia, marking a major expansion of its preventative screening capabilities.

The proposed technology combines machine learning algorithms with hardware and a five-minute blood test to identify dementia-related risk factors well before traditional diagnoses. Avant is currently evaluating whether to acquire the intellectual property outright or license it globally. Either path would allow the company to add neurodegenerative screening to a platform already focused on chronic illness detection—expanding its clinical relevance while reinforcing its core strategy of early, accessible intervention.

"This accessible, fast, and scalable solution is designed to support early intervention and targeted treatment strategies, with the ambition of reaching millions of patients globally in the coming years," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and member of the Board of Directors of the joint venture company, Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC). "Adding the early detection of dementia that this patented technology presents us would go a long way to making us a leader in the industry of early disease detection."

For context, Vision AI is a non-invasive diagnostic platform that integrates retinal imaging, blood pressure, and basic lab data to assess an individual's risk for a range of chronic illnesses.

Using just two retinal images and vital sign inputs, the system applies four proprietary algorithms—trained on more than 2.3 million clinical cases—to evaluate risk for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, liver fibrosis, and chronic kidney disease. The technology is designed to be fast, low-cost, and scalable, with a mission of enabling earlier and broader access to preventative care.

"Our purpose is to create the future of early disease detection in an accessible way, so that patients can get a preventive check-up anywhere, at a low cost, and easily," said Vargas in a previous statement. "We want to prevent patients with risk factors from developing other diseases that could have been avoided before they became a real problem. To this end, we are seeking to integrate new technologies into our portfolio within a single platform, both through our R&D efforts and through potential exclusive licenses or acquisitions."

In parallel to the dementia expansion, Avant is in advanced discussions to acquire Ainnova Tech outright. The two companies currently operate under the Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) structure, and a completed merger would unify operations, reduce internal complexity, and streamline the path to regulatory approval. The timing is strategic, with a key FDA pre-submission meeting scheduled for July. Management believes that consolidation will strengthen Avant's U.S. market entry while continuing to support real-world deployments abroad.

"This milestone reflects our two-tiered strategy, rapid deployment in low-regulation markets where Vision AI operates as a screening tool, and simultaneous progress toward FDA clearance for the U.S. market," said Vargas. "Entering the U.S. will unlock significant commercial potential, and early engagement with regulators ensures we do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product."

While many early-stage AI healthcare platforms remain in pilot or prototype phases, Avant's Vision AI is already live in multiple clinical settings across Latin America. The platform is currently being used in Chile, Mexico, and Brazil, where it's generating safety, performance, and usability data from real-world patient populations. That clinical feedback is being used to refine the algorithms and prepare the system for broader adoption.

The company's broader vision is to integrate a growing number of diagnostic tools into a single unified platform—one that can deliver actionable, early-stage health insights from simple inputs like imaging, vital signs, and blood biomarkers. With global rights to the Vision AI platform held through AAC, and detection sensitivity exceeding 90% according to research cited by the NIH, Avant believes it is well-positioned to offer scalable early detection solutions across multiple healthcare systems.

With dementia screening now on the roadmap, and additional diagnostic modules under evaluation, Avant's trajectory appears to be accelerating—from early validation toward international scale, and ultimately toward U.S. market penetration.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) delivered strong Q1 results with $21.2 million in revenue, up 20% from the prior year, while expanding its AI footprint in medical imaging. Its Butterfly Garden program added two new AI development partners, and one app—HeartFocus—earned FDA clearance for real-world cardiac assessment.

"Our results highlight the strength of our opportunities in medical education and enterprise adoption, while marking continued progress across our strategic initiatives, Octiv™ and Butterfly HomeCare," said Joseph DeVivo, President, CEO and Chairman of Butterfly Network. "With multiple avenues for growth and a team built to execute, we're well-positioned to deliver on the guidance we committed, while continuing to advance innovation and uphold our technology leadership."

These developments align with the company's broader strategy to combine semiconductor-based ultrasound with machine learning and clinical workflow software.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), through its subsidiary Aptar Digital Health, and AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) have entered a licensing agreement to develop AI-powered screening algorithms for chronic kidney disease (CKD), aiming to support early detection through routine eye exams.

"With early detection and timely treatment, patients are likely to experience better health outcomes," said Romain Marmot, President of Aptar Digital Health. "This collaboration aims to enhance the overall quality of care for patients with CKD by providing an innovative and effective early detection tool."

The algorithms—originally developed by AstraZeneca using thousands of biomarkers and clinical data points—will enable ophthalmologists to screen for CKD during retinal fundus imaging, similar to existing diabetic screening methods.

"Chronic kidney disease remains one of the most significant global health challenges, with persistently low diagnosis rates," said Mina Makar, Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, AstraZeneca. "This partnership with Aptar represents an exciting opportunity to drive innovation in chronic kidney disease management and our commitment to enhance diagnostics in novel ways. We are collaborating at scale to deliver sustainable solutions for millions of people living with chronic kidney disease worldwide."

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is leveraging its AI-augmented Dynamo® platform to accelerate drug discovery in precision oncology and genetic diseases. In Q1 2025, the company reduced R&D spend and focused its pipeline to support key clinical milestones, including its ReDiscover-2 Phase 3 breast cancer trial and a new vascular malformations study.

"2025 is a year of execution across a range of high value clinical programs," said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., President and CEO of Relay Therapeutics. "The ongoing changes to our cost base are designed to enable a full funding of key initiatives including generating topline data from the ReDiscover-2 trial and clinical proof-of-concept data in vascular malformations."

With $710 million in cash and a runway projected through 2029, Relay is positioned to reach topline data readouts without additional financing. The company also completed a global out-license of RLY-4008, reinforcing its commitment to capital efficiency and focused innovation.

Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors- need-to-know/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696717/Equity_Insider.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644233/5338884/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg