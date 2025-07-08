USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the future of medicine, understanding how patients actually feel about it is becoming just as critical as the technology itself. A new study published in Nature introduced an "AI Affinity Score" to measure patient comfort with AI in clinical settings—showing that education level and region heavily influence acceptance. The findings suggest that personalizing AI integration based on patient attitudes can enhance care quality and satisfaction. That kind of insight is already guiding investor attention toward emerging opportunities in a sector projected to surpass $110 billion by 2030, with companies like Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC), Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY), The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV).

Healthcare’s $110B AI Surge Is Picking Up Speed--and It’s Just the Beginning

That growth trajectory is only accelerating. According to Accenture, artificial intelligence could unlock an additional $461 billion in value across healthcare by 2035—on top of a sector already projected to surpass $2.26 trillion. But this isn't just a story about better diagnostics or faster automation. It's a full-system overhaul, with AI now shaping everything from treatment plans to billing infrastructure—and a new class of innovators rising to meet the moment.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech have officially launched a transformative new preventative care model aimed at chronic disease patients across Latin America—reshaping how and where care is delivered.

At the center of this rollout is a seamless, pharmacy-based experience that allows diabetic patients to receive free retinal risk screenings at local pharmacy chains. The goal is to eliminate access barriers to early diagnosis by removing the need for specialist visits. The companies are working closely with pharmacies, clinics, insurers, and pharma partners to align incentives and activate earlier interventions. A growing referral network now routes "at risk" patients—identified by Ainnova's AI platform—to medical specialists for follow-up care.

It's a strategic and scalable approach to one of the biggest gaps in modern healthcare: detecting chronic conditions like diabetic retinopathy before symptoms appear. Avant and Ainnova are now proving that preventive care can be both frictionless for the patient and financially sustainable across the healthcare ecosystem.

With multiple commercial agreements and pilots already underway, the companies are forecasting a rapid expansion in reach and revenue heading into 2026. This growth is especially significant for Avant, which co-founded Ai-Nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) to commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio and holds worldwide licensing rights—including across Latin America, where this model is being rolled out.

The milestone announcement comes just one day after a key regulatory development: on July 7, the JV team held its scheduled pre-submission meeting with the U.S. FDA. This session was set up to help determine the pathway for 510(k) clearance for Vision AI, the companies' flagship diagnostic platform for diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases.

"We're approaching a key milestone," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-Nova Acquisition Corp. "We've been preparing thoroughly with the support of an experienced CRO and expert regulatory advisors, and we're optimistic about the outcome. Diabetic retinopathy is the number one cause of preventable blindness worldwide. That's unacceptable—and we believe technology can change that. But this is just the beginning. Retinal screening offers a gateway to detecting many systemic conditions early—like Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disease, and more."

Avant's broader diabetes strategy continues to evolve. In addition to the pharmacy-based rollout and FDA clearance push, the company is preparing to launch a new standalone venture to pursue a potential therapeutic candidate for diabetes. This move would integrate leadership, data, and IP under a single operating company—eliminating holding-company inefficiencies and aligning structure with strategic execution.

Over 30% of people living with diabetes will develop diabetic retinopathy—a condition that's treatable when caught early but remains a leading cause of vision loss globally. Vision AI is designed to change that, using retinal imaging and artificial intelligence to deliver low-cost, accurate screenings without the need for on-site specialists. The system is currently being piloted inside Grupo Dökka's pharmacy chains—Fischel and La Bomba—with free scans available to the public.

In parallel, the team is finalizing a next-generation, cloud-connected retinal camera optimized for use in clinics and rural areas. Future disease modules are also in development, including a dementia screening tool powered by blood biomarker integration.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of preventive care, improving both life expectancy and quality of life for people around the world," added Vargas. "That's the mission behind everything we do."

A previously announced non-binding LOI remains in place for Avant to acquire 100% of Ainnova Tech—a move that would simplify the joint venture structure and bring all commercialization rights, IP, and leadership under one public umbrella.

Ainnova's model is designed to unify the entire chronic care ecosystem. Key stakeholders—including pharmacies, clinics, insurance providers, and pharmaceutical partners—are now aligned around a single, scalable workflow. Patients flagged as "at-risk" by the AI platform are referred to specialists for timely treatment, enabling earlier intervention and better outcomes at lower cost.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc. https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is advancing the field of theranostics with a new suite of AI-powered imaging technologies, radiopharmaceuticals, and workflow tools designed to personalize cancer care. At the SNMMI 2025 meeting, the company unveiled LesionID™ Pro—software with zero-click pre-processing to help physicians analyze tumor burden faster and more accurately.

"At GE HealthCare, we are dedicated to providing clinicians the precision care tools needed for the adoption and practice of theranostics," shares Jean-Luc Procaccini, President & CEO, Molecular Imaging & Computed Tomography, GE HealthCare. "We designed our portfolio of precision care solutions to evolve with healthcare system needs and help support a patient's entire care journey – from the imaging equipment needed for a noninvasive look at a patient's anatomy and treatment monitoring, to novel radiopharmaceuticals used to diagnose and monitor disease and the systems required to produce them, to the software optimized to enable data-driven decision-making. In the hands of clinicians, these tools help advance the global practice of personalized medicine and help improve patient outcomes."

These innovations support a shift toward precision care, aiming to streamline diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring across the full cancer care pathway.

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY) recently released a new Forrester Consulting study revealing that AI is now considered mission-critical in healthcare revenue cycle management. The report found that 82% of healthcare leaders view AI as integral to their operations, with adoption leading to 13–37% improvements in claim accuracy, denial prevention, and payment speed.

"This research reinforces what we're seeing across the industry," said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. "AI is no longer theoretical and is fundamentally reshaping how providers operate. As healthcare organizations navigate growing complexity, the study shows they're relying on proven and trusted RCM software providers to deploy AI."

As trust in AI grows, most decision-makers are turning to established RCM providers like Waystar for scalable, secure integration.

Cigna Healthcare, the health benefits division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), has introduced a suite of new AI-powered digital tools aimed at simplifying common healthcare interactions.

"We're committed to making our customers' experiences simpler, seamless and more reliable," said Heather Dlugolenski, Chief Strategy Officer, Cigna Healthcare. "That's why we're creating smarter, more connected digital experiences that anticipate our customers' needs while bringing clarity and compassion to everyday moments."

At the heart of the upgrade is a generative AI virtual assistant that delivers clear, personalized answers and seamlessly connects customers to human support if needed. Additional features include smart claim submission, real-time cost tracking, and personalized provider matching—each designed to enhance the user experience and improve outcomes.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) has unveiled a suite of custom-built AI agents designed to accelerate research and improve operations across the life sciences sector. Powered by NVIDIA's technology, these agents support a range of tasks including clinical data review, literature scanning, market analysis, and HCP engagement.

"This is a pivotal opportunity to deliver the precise, efficient workflows and insights required by the modern life sciences industry backed by deep industry expertise and powerful technology partnerships," said Bhavik Patel, president of IQVIA Commercial Solutions. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA helps us realize our vision to power smarter healthcare for everyone, everywhere."

The announcement highlights IQVIA's strategic push into agentic AI following its broader collaboration with NVIDIA announced earlier this year.

