Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Growing at 34.6% CAGR to 2024 - Study by Chatbots and Medical Assistance Usage

PUNE, India, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth in healthcare virtual assistants market is driven by growing number of smartphone users & increasing use of healthcare applications, growing demand for quality healthcare delivery, & rising prevalence of chronic disorders published by ReportsnReports. The healthcare virtual assistants market is projected to reach USD 1,729 million by 2024 from USD 391 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 34.6%. The report analyzes the various healthcare virtual assistant products and their adoption patterns

The increasing focus on developing conversational healthcare virtual assistant tools & multi-language support in healthcare virtual assistant tools are also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market. Factors such as the growing number of smartphone users & increasing use of healthcare applications, growing demand for quality healthcare delivery, & rising prevalence of chronic disorders are driving growth of healthcare virtual assistants market.

"The automatic speech recognition segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the healthcare virtual assistants market, by user interface, during the forecast period"

Healthcare virtual assistants market is segmented into smart speakers and chat bots. Smart speakers segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of smart speakers segment can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products. Smart speakers are multifunctional, fast, varied, and reliable solutions. This not only saves time but also offers increased comfort and greater convenience.

APAC market is expected to witness highest CAGR in the healthcare virtual assistants market during the forecast period. Growth in Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by the rising aging population, high penetration of smartphones, technological advancements, the growing use of remote monitoring devices, and increasing healthcare costs. Report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

The report analyzes the various healthcare virtual assistant products and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the healthcare virtual assistants market for different segments, such as product, user interface, application, end user, and region.

Prominent players in the global healthcare virtual assistants market are Nuance Communications Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), Infermedica (Poland), Sensly (US), eGain Corporation (US), Kognito Solutions LLC (US), Verint Systems Inc. (US), HealthTap Inc. (US), and Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd (UK).

The healthcare virtual assistants market is segmented into automatic speech recognition, text-based, text-to-speech, and others. The automatic speech recognition segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to its increasing use in smart speakers.

The healthcare virtual assistants market in the APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by the rising aging population, high penetration of smartphones, technological advancements, the growing use of remote monitoring devices, and increasing healthcare costs.

The breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation: C-level: 40%, Director-level: 40%, and Others: 20%

By Region: North America : 45%, Europe : 20%, Asia Pacific : 25%, Latin America : 5%, and the Middle East & Africa : 5%

Another research titled global Healthcare Chatbots Market is expected to reach USD 314.3 million by 2023 from USD 122.0 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018 to 2023. Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, followed by North America. However, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the healthcare chatbots market is segmented into symptom checking & medication assistance and appointment scheduling & medical guidance. Download Free PDF Brochure https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1631653 .

