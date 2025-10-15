Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market to Reach $502.6 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing need for temperature-sensitive medicines like biologics, vaccines, and specialty drugs is driving the healthcare third-party logistics (3PL) market. These products need careful handling and strict monitoring; therefore, more pharmaceutical companies are turning to experienced logistics partners. With supply chains getting more complex and heavily regulated, 3PL providers are stepping in to help companies stay compliant, protect product quality, and ease operational pressure — all of which are fueling the steady rise of healthcare logistics.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market by Service Type (Transportation Service, Warehousing and Storage Service, Inventory Management Service, Clinical Trial Logistics, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Device Manufacturing Companies, Biotechnology Companies, and Others), Medium of Transport (Ground Transportation, Air Cargo, and Ocean Freight), and Supply Chain (Cold Chain Logistics and Non-Cold Chain Logistics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the healthcare third-party logistics market was valued at $246.1 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $502.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2034.

The healthcare third-party logistics market is witnessing growth owing to rising drug demand, regulatory complexity, and technology integration. Growth is driven by the increasing need for cold chain logistics, expanding pharmaceutical production, and the global shift toward outsourcing non-core functions. However, challenges such as regulatory compliance, high infrastructure costs, and quality assurance risks constrain growth. Furthermore, digital transformation—through real-time tracking, AI-driven route optimization, and blockchain-enabled traceability—is reshaping the logistics sector. At the same time, the expanding biopharma sector is driving demand for specialized services, compelling 3PL providers to innovate and broaden their offerings in a highly competitive environment.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $246.1 billion Market Size in 2034 $502.6 billion CAGR 7.8 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Service Type, end user, Medium of Transport, Supply Chain, and Region Drivers Increase in Demand for Outsourcing Logistics by Pharmaceutical Companies Opportunities Increase in Demand for End-to-End Logistics Solutions Restraints High Capital Requirements for Cold Chain Infrastructure

The warehousing and service segment held the highest market share in 2024

By service type, the warehousing and storage service segment held the highest market share in 2024, due to the growing demand for safe, compliant storage of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Rising inventories, complex storage requirements, and the need for temperature-controlled environments further increased reliance on specialized 3PL providers offering advanced warehousing solutions.

The pharmaceutical companies segment held the highest market share in 2024

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment held the highest market share in 2024, due to their extensive outsourcing of logistics operations. To reduce operational burden, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain product integrity, pharmaceutical firms increasingly rely on 3PL providers for temperature-sensitive transport, real-time tracking, and specialized handling of biologics, vaccines, and other critical healthcare products.

The ground transportation segment held the highest market share in 2024

By medium of transport, the ground transportation segment held the highest market share in 2024, due to its vital role in last-mile delivery and regional distribution. With increased demand for timely and temperature-controlled movement of pharmaceutical products, 3PL providers have strengthened ground fleets with GPS tracking, refrigerated units, and secure handling to meet healthcare logistics standards.

The non cold chain segment held the highest market share in 2024

By supply chain, the non-cold chain logistics segment held the highest market share in 2024, due to the high volume of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies that do not require temperature-sensitive handling. These include OTC drugs, surgical supplies, and equipment, which are easier to store and transport, making non cold chain services more cost-effective and widely adopted.

North America region held the highest market share in 2024

By region, North America dominated the market share in 2024, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high pharmaceutical consumption, and strong presence of leading 3PL providers. Stringent regulatory compliance, increase in demand for biologics, and well-established cold chain logistics systems further contributed to the region's leadership in healthcare third-party logistics.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

