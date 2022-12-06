Healthcare Summit Convened to Address Maternal-Fetal Outcomes in Sub-Saharan Africa

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization and Kenya Healthcare Federation, a membership-based organization that serves as the umbrella body for Kenya's Private Health Sector, hosted a maternal and fetal ultrasound summit on Nov. 9 and 10, at the Radisson Hotel Blu Upper Hill, in Nairobi, Kenya. The summit brought together key stakeholders and thought leaders to discuss how to improve maternal-fetal outcomes in Kenya and Sub-Saharan Africa through access and the appropriate use of Point-of-Care obstetrical Ultrasound.

The summit's objective was to strengthen dialogue, create an enabling environment to develop a unified roadmap to develop and sustain ultrasound skills of healthcare providers through education, training, and certification to reduce preventable maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality throughout the region.

"While supporting obstetrical sonography experts, this program would train and certify midwives and clinical officers in ultrasound, thereby reducing high maternal mortality rates in Sub-Saharan Africa," said Pamela Ruiz, chief business development officer, Inteleos. "The effort is in complete alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 3.1 of reducing the global mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by the year 2030.

Inteleos and the stakeholders identified challenges and information silos within the areas of training, program sustainability, clinical practitioner proficiency, and access to working ultrasound devices. A key outcome of the summit was the confirmed need for a relevant localized curriculum and independent validation of clinical ultrasound proficiency for every level of practice. The Summit stakeholders also agreed that the effort will require cooperation from all areas of the healthcare communities.

"Overall, we are pleased with the outcomes of the summit. Every stakeholder understands the importance of the mission to bring point-of-care-ultrasound to the hands of midwives and clinical officers to improve maternal and fetal outcomes across Sub-Saharan Africa," said Dr. Walter Obita, board director for the Kenya Healthcare Federation. "We are off to a very strong start and look forward to bringing education, training and resources to the people who need it most - our healthcare providers and most importantly, their patients."

Chief guest, Dr. Judith Awinja Aluora, director of nursing services for The Ministry of Health, Kenya , opened the forum by giving her remarks on the vision for 2030 flagship programs focused on maternal data. Inteleos CEO, Dale Cyr and Dr. Walter Obita made opening remarks while highlighting the key goals and desired outcomes of the forum.

Keynote speakers, Dr. Marleen Temmerman, director of The Center of Excellence in Women and Child Health at Aga Khan University East Africa, gave her remarks on quality healthcare as a roadmap to achieving universal health coverage. She also discussed UN Millennium Development Goals and Global Strategy for Women's and Children's Health (2011-2015) .

Dr. Tammary Esho, deputy vice chancellor of Amref International University shared insights on the importance of human resources for improving health capacity, addressing the current gap in human resource offerings.

For more information on how Inteleos is helping improve maternal-fetal health across the globe, visit https://www.inteleos.org/grandchallenge/.

About Inteleos

Inteleos ™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® ( ARDMS ®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ ( APCA ™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy ™ which together represents over 123,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

About Kenya Healthcare Federation

Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) is a membership-based organization that serves as the Health Sector Board of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), the Apex body for the private sector in Kenya. Founded in 2004, the Federation works with care providers, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, insurers, and other sector players to promote strategic public-private partnerships toward achieving national access to quality healthcare and is dedicated to engaging the government and all relevant stakeholders in achieving quality healthcare by maximizing the contribution of the private sector.

