Healthcare students in Oslo gain digital access to real-life medical cases--first in Norway to use Sectra Education Portal

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has provided its medical teaching platform, Sectra Education Portal, to Oslo Metropolitan University (OsloMet). The digital and cloud-based solution will be the first of its kind in Norway, providing teachers and students with access to real-life medical cases to use in their training. This will help students become even better prepared for clinical working life.

"It feels great that we are up and running and can take advantage of all the benefits that come with this platform and the opportunity to collaborate with clinical practices and other educational institutions. Our radiography program is responsible for managing the planning and training related to the platform, even though it is being used across various disciplines," says Kari Gerhardsen Vikestad, Program Director at the radiography program at OsloMet.

OsloMet is Norway's third-largest university with some of the best-known programs of professional study in the country, including 6,100 students within different healthcare areas. With the implementation of Sectra Education Portal, these students now have access to a unique library of clinical cases and cutting-edge visualization tools to advance their clinical learning across a range of programs.

Sectra Education Portal is a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution that educational institutions can use to prepare lectures based on their own cases or on quality-assured clinical cases from the Sectra library. It also enables remote teaching and learning as preparations and lessons can be carried out online by the teachers, and students can study cases on their own computers, tablets or smartphones. When attending classes and studying on campus, teachers and students at OsloMet also have access to Sectra's visualization table-a large touchscreen that enables interactive learning and facilitates group discussions.

"It is inspiring to see OsloMet lead the way as Norway's first university to provide their students with our unique platform. By familiarizing students with medical images and the tools used in real-life clinical settings, they will have a shorter learning curve and be better prepared when they enter working life," says Johan Carlegrim, President, Medical Education business unit at Sectra.

Since anatomy is a focus area at OsloMet, Sectra's products will also be used to enable virtual dissections. This will allow students to gain an in-depth understanding of the body's anatomy digitally, thereby reducing the need for real-life cadavers. In combination with an extensive anatomy atlas accessible through the visualization table and Sectra Education Portal, students at OsloMet will get a realistic learning experience and be able to learn about spatial relations by comparing 2D (multiplanar views) and 3D visualizations.

For more information about Sectra Education Portal, visit one of our upcoming events or read more about Sectra's solutions for medical education.

