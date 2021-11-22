Healthcare standards need a major overhaul with 1 in 2 reporting their doctors don't promote sexual health

While sexual health products like vibrators have been proven to improve sexual dysfunctions and general health, a majority of doctors, hospitals, and insurance companies still fail to view, or consider, these products as a legitimate element of healthcare. That's according to a recent study published by sexual health experts, MysteryVibe , conducted with over 3000 Americans to understand their interest, knowledge, and experience with vibrators and sexual health.

The results highlight a staggering disparity between the public's interest in sexual health and healthcare provider accessibility.

53% do not believe their primary doctor promotes sexual health

do not believe their primary doctor promotes sexual health Over 76% have never had any doctor or healthcare professional talk to them about the importance of sexual health

The World Health Organization classifies sexual health, and access to information regarding sexual health, as a fundamental human right. The Center for Disease Control developed and issued the following definition of sexual health recommended for use in the U.S., "Sexual health is a state of well-being in relation to sexuality across the life span that involves physical, emotional, mental, social, and spiritual dimensions. Sexual health is an intrinsic element of human health and is based on a positive, equitable, and respectful approach to sexuality, relationships, and reproduction." The CDC's statement goes further to say, "sexual health includes the possibility of fulfilling sexual relationships."

In 2001, the Surgeon General issued a Call to Action to promote sexual health, stating, "we, as a nation, must address the significant public health challenges regarding the sexual health of our citizens...While it is important to acknowledge the many positive aspects of sexuality, we also need to understand that there are undesirable consequences as well-alarmingly high levels of sexually transmitted disease (STD)...unintended pregnancy, abortion, sexual dysfunction, and sexual violence."

66% believe that vibrators can help combat sexual dysfunction and other issues (i.e., pelvic floor health, incontinence, etc.)

Vibrators were initially created as medical devices, and while they have evolved to include pleasure, they have huge health benefits. In MysteryVibe's sexual health survey, an overwhelming number of respondents reported using their vibrator to assist with arousal, relieve stress, and help with pelvic health.

Nearly 76% would feel comfortable with a doctor recommending a vibrator if it could relieve symptoms of sexual problems

would feel comfortable with a doctor recommending a vibrator if it could relieve symptoms of sexual problems Over 73% said they would use FSA/HSA money towards a vibrator if this were permitted

The survey results support the growing body of evidence that vibrators are effective medical tools for preventing and treating sexual health issues. Sexual dysfunction in menopausal women in the United States is upwards of 86.5%. 77% of women were uncomfortable seeking medical attention, and 42% didn't know treatment options were available. Women who use vibrators regularly experience increased circulation, increased lubrication and reported higher sexual satisfaction scores than women who did not use vibrators. 71.5% of women reported no negative symptoms associated with vibrator use, as opposed to hormone therapy replacement and other methods of sexual wellness intervention.

96% of respondents have never had a doctor recommend or prescribe a vibrator to them

of respondents have never had a doctor recommend or prescribe a vibrator to them Only 3% of respondents have had a doctor ever recommend a vibrator to them regarding sexual health

Given the increased attention on the importance of sexual health over the past decade, it is time for the medical industry to follow suit with governing bodies. Despite the scientific evidence, too many in the medical community remain unaware of the benefits of sexual health products. These numbers indicate a problem of epidemic proportions that exists due to a fundamental lack of education in major institutions around sexual health and wellness. In conducting this survey and continually pushing for education around sexuality, MysteryVibe is bringing forward much-needed discussions to make sexual health an intrinsic part of our overall health. You can learn more about their mission here .

