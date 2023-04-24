Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market to hit USD 6.84 billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market is expected to amass a valuation of USD 6.84 billion by 2027, revealing a CAGR of 8.1% over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.

Healthcare specialty enzymes are a category of enzymes that are specifically engineered for various medical and diagnostic applications. The enzymes are intended to perform targeted tasks, such as identifying or breaking down substances, to support the diagnosis or treatment of various health conditions. Instances of healthcare specialty enzymes include diagnostic testing enzymes that can identify certain biomarkers in the blood and therapeutic treatment enzymes that can decompose specific proteins that are correlated with various diseases. These enzymes play an important role in the field of medicine, helping doctors and other healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat a wide range of health conditions.

Global Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market Outlook (2022-2029)

The growing pervasiveness of chronic ailments and surge in the elderly population base are the primarily augmenting the outlook of this industry vertical.

Furthermore, escalating demand for effective diagnosis and treatment of various diseases is creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Moreover, escalating demand for preventive healthcare, rising adoption of specialty enzymes in drug manufacturing, along with surging R&D activities are adding momentum to the progression of this business sphere.

On the contrary, stringent regulatory standards coupled with high cost of these enzymes are hindering the remuneration scope of this industry.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of the Global Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market are Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd, Amano Enzymes, Inc., Amicogen, BBI Solutions. biotechrabbit GmbH, Brain AG, CPC Biotech, Creative Enzymes, EKF Diagnostics, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Segmental Outlook

By Type:

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Polymerase

Nucleases

Lipases

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Research & Biotechnology

Diagnostic

Others

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading region in the Global Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market?

North America is expected to lead the industry in terms of volume share. This is due to the rising occurrence of chronic ailments, booming biopharmaceutical sector, along with surging R&D activities in the field.

How is Asia Pacific faring in this business sphere?

Asia Pacific is slated to generate significant returns over 2022-2029 owing to a rapid surge in the geriatric population base, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and surging healthcare expenditure.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the top performing type of segment in this industry?

The carbohydrases segment is reckoned to amass notable gains over the stipulated timeline. This is attributable to the widespread usage of these enzymes across the diagnostics and biotech sectors.

Which is the fastest growing application segment in this marketplace?

The diagnostic segment has emerged as the fastest growing application segment in this market sphere. This is ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

The Global Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market is anticipated to garner significant returns over the stimulated timeline of 2022-2029.

There has been a rising occurrence of chronic ailments like COPD, asthma, age-related pain, cancer, diabetes, and hay fever, among others across the globe. This is powered by the changing lifestyle trends, surge in the geriatric population base, genetic issues, and growing pollution levels, just to name a few. Speciality enzymes are predominantly used in various drugs which are developed to treat the target diseases. This in turn is positively swaying the dynamics of this industry sphere.

The escalating demand for personalized medicines is another expansion catalyst for this marketplace. These drugs are especially tailored as per the physical requirements of that specific patients which in turn leaves less chances of side effects. Healthcare specialty enzymes are essential in this field as they play a crucial role in diagnostic testing and drug development. Enzymes such as polymerases, ligases, and restriction enzymes are used in the development of DNA-based diagnostics and therapeutics, while proteases are used in the development of biologics and biosimilars. These factors together are adding traction to the development of this business vertical.

There is a growing awareness of the potential of enzyme-based therapies in the treatment of various diseases. This has led to increased research and development in this area, as well as increased investment in enzyme-based therapies by pharmaceutical companies. Enzyme-based therapies offer several advantages over traditional small-molecule drugs, including greater specificity, fewer side effects, and improved efficacy. This has led to the development of several enzyme-based therapies for a range of diseases, including lysosomal storage disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

On Special Requirement Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In 2020, Lonza Group announced to have acquired the microbial control business of Novartis AG with an aim to expand its offerings in the healthcare specialty enzymes vertical.

