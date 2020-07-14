Healthcare Sector Among the Latest Entrant for Utilizing Potential of Superabsorbent Polymers Market Technologies in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic: TMR

- Superabsorbent Polymers Market Growth Dotted by Spate of Ventures toward Developing Biodegradable Polymers for Range of Personal Hygiene Applications; Drive for Sustainable and High-characteristic Products to Push Market to US$ 15 Bn by 2030

- Players in Superabsorbent Polymers Market Lean on Expanding Both Manufacturing Capacities and Products Portfolio to Earn Revenue Gains

ALBANY, New York, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superabsorbent polymers find applications in wide range of industries that need superabsorbent characteristics, notably in medical, personal care, and packaging applications. Most prominently, superabsorbent polymers market has gained revenues from the demand in personal hygiene and incontinence products such as baby diapers.

Manufacturers in superabsorbent polymers market leverage R&D activities to fine-tune properties for high-technology applications. A case in point is fully biodegradable SAPs for agriculture application where researchers have focused on overcoming limitations of potassium polyacrylate, notes analysts at Transparency Market Research. Garnering CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2030, the valuation of superabsorbent polymers market is expected to surpass US$ 15 Bn by the end of 2030.

Recent impetus to the growth of superabsorbent polymers market has come from industry players finding amazing potential of these in for safe management of COVID-19 secretions, since SAPs can disinfect respiratory infections.

Key Findings of Superabsorbent Polymers Market

Of the various types of resins used, sodium polyacrylate is a prominent segment; extensive application in feminine hygiene products and diapers drives value

Of the various regions, Asia Pacific accounted for the leading share in superabsorbent polymers market in 2019

accounted for the leading share in superabsorbent polymers market in 2019 Among the various applications, hygiene application is by far the most prominent segment; plethora of use of SAP in this application key to growth

Superabsorbent Polymers Market (Resin: Sodium Polyacrylate, Potassium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate Copolymers, Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymers, Polysaccharides, and Others; and Application: Hygienic [Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence Products, Sanitary Products, and Others] and Non-hygienic [Packaging, Medical & Healthcare, Agriculture, and Others]) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

SAPs are used extensively in baby diapers and incontinence products. In particular, the superabsorbent polymers market has seen continuous strides due to engagement of manufacturers to meet the demand for these products. According to an estimate, caregivers use SAPs for 40% of 370,000 babies born every year and the penetration is vast.

Efforts to make SAPs more sustainable have gained interest among manufacturers in superabsorbent polymers market. This has stimulated them to test renewable, high-characteristic resins. Additionally, consumers' urge for biobased and biocompatible materials will set the pace for innovation.

Biocompatibility and high-end absorption occupy the attention of researchers exploring the use of SAPs in disinfection of infected respiratory secretions. This gained attention in case of COVID-19 management where super-adsorbent gel is showing a promising potential.

Non-hygiene application of SAP will add a significant impetus to the overall expansion of the superabsorbent polymers market.

Companies seeking higher stakes in the superabsorbent polymers market are trying to overcome the performance limitations, such as by unveiling fully biodegradable SAP-containing agriculture products. This is vital in large-scale farming and agriculture applications.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Competitive Assessment

The superabsorbent polymers market has gained a veritable momentum from increased research focus of chemical companies and other stakeholders engaged in manufacturing SAPs. Several players are testing new absorbent technologies, and leaning on making these environmentally friendly by utilizing renewable raw materials. In some cases, low-cost raw materials will add value to the production chain for several players in the superabsorbent polymers market. Top players have intensified their efforts in expanding production capacities.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Regional Assessment

Of the various regions contributing revenues to players in the superabsorbent polymers market, Asia Pacific has been a remarkable lucrative one. The strides made by the personal hygiene sector is key to new avenues over the past few years. Rising sales of baby diapers and adult incontinence products have spurred the demand for SAPs.

The Superabsorbent Polymers market can be segmented as follows:

By Resin

Sodium Polyacrylate

Potassium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate Copolymers

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymers

Polysaccharides

Others (including Methyl Acrylates)

By Application

Hygienic

Baby Diapers



Adult Incontinence Products



Sanitary Products



Others (including Beauty Mask and Sunscreen)

Non-hygienic

Packaging



Medical & Healthcare



Agriculture



Others (including Industrial)

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

