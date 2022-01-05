Healthcare Robotics Market to Surpass US$ 25,205 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global healthcare robotics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,520 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancement in the medical robotic systems, potential of rehabilitation, hospital, and pharmacy robots, and increasing collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global healthcare robotics market.

For instance, in October 2019, Parata Systems LLC. a leading provider of pharmacy automation, launched the new generation of Vial-Filling Robot, Max 2. The robot reached the expectations of pharmacies across all settings and improves workflow by automating the filling, capping, and labelling of vials.

Moreover, in August 2019, Capsa Healthcare, a global leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions, launched new Kirby Lester KL-SR secure robotic dispenser. This dispenser expeditiously handles the prescription dispensing of retail pharmacies.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global healthcare robotics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period, owing to rising product approvals by regulatory authorities. For instance, in November 2019, avateramedical GmbH, a German medical technology company, received CE approval for its avatera(R) system for robot-assisted minimally invasive surgery.

Among product type, systems segment accounted for largest market share in 2021, owing to increasing product launches. For instance, in November 2019, Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer, launched a new version Welwalk WW-2000, a robot designed to assist rehabilitation support for patients with lower limb paralysis.

Key players operating in the global healthcare robotics market include Accuray Incorporated., Capsa Healthcare, LLC., Hocoma, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Titan Medical, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Abbott, Omnicell, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Parata Systems LLC, avateramedical GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, BIONIK Laboratories Corp., THINK Surgical, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., and Restoration Robotics, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Product Type:

Systems



Surgical Robots





Rehabilitation Robots





Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots





Hospital and Pharmacy Robots





Others



Instruments & Accessories

Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By End User:

Hospitals



Pharmacies



Rehabilitation Centers



Home Care Settings

Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

