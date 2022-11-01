Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market worth $ 222.57 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market is projected to reach USD 222.57 Billion by 2028 from USD 107.88 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The size of the global healthcare revenue cycle management market is going to increase with the HRCM market is going to grow at an exponential level due to the increase in the patients of the admissions and the growth of the healthcare expenditures. Further, the technological advancements in the solutions have been surging demand for the systems for the efficient management of data.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/323

Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Outlook

An impact of the Coronavirus on the industry has been observed as being significant. There are measures which are taken up by the governments like the lockdowns and the travel restrictions which proved to be challenging for healthcare industry because of the decrease in the hospital outpatient elective care instances. The unpredictability in the claim volumes as well as the higher care expenditures are resulting in the decline in income which also impacted the global healthcare revenue cycle management market overall.

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market: Competitive Analysis

Experian Information solutions, Inc, Cognizant and McKesson Corporation are some companies which are going to grow the global healthcare revenue cycle management market in the coming years. Delivery process of the patient services has been facilitated using the data processed by big data analytics and the technologies which improve outcomes and experiences of patients.

Other Key Plyers:

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthcare

Epic Systems

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

4medica

Abeo

Accenture

Access Healthcare

AccessOne

ACI Worldwide

Others

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of product, the global healthcare revenue cycle management market is going to be segmented into the standalone and integrated. The integrated segment has been holding the highest share in the market due to the rise in the demand for the integrated systems by the larger providers of healthcare services. The integrated ones are the ones which incorporate a large number of applications in one product which allows sharing of data between all or most of the modules.

By Delivery Mode:

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based

By Function:

Insurance Management

Electronic Health Record

Denial and Claims Management

Billing and Medical Coding

Clinical Documentation Improvement

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Office-Based Stetting

Others

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/323

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market: Regional Analysis

The North American healthcare revenue cycle management market has been dominating the healthcare revenue cycle management industry and held over a large portion of the market share. The growth is because of a presence of the supportive government initiatives which helps in improving the quality of the healthcare delivery using the health information technology systems. The Asia Pacific market is going to grow in the coming years due to the growth of the infrastructure of healthcare which is going to aid the growth of the global healthcare revenue cycle management market in this region.

Market growth comparison pertaining to the historical years and forecast timeline of 2022-2028

The healthcare revenue cycle management is the financial method which facilitates a management of the administrative and clinical functions associated with the claims processing, payment and generation of revenue. It's a strategy which the providers of healthcare providers use for paying their bills.

The advancements in the big data analytics are going to promote the growth in the global healthcare revenue cycle management market over the timeframe projected as the big data analytics has a potential for improving the HRCM. This is a platform which may efficiently manage the massive database. This software allows the providers of healthcare for storing a huge amount of data while reduction of the operational costs in a significant manner.

Furthermore, in the recent times, the hospitals in the developed countries have also used in the big data analysis and the AI applications in the areas of denial prediction, coding, billing and pre-certification. There are such scenarios which are going to increase the adoption amongst the healthcare providers whereby it propels the expansion of the global healthcare revenue cycle management market.

On Special Requirement Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=323

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin Blog: mRNA Vaccine & Therapeutics Raw Material Market Companies

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited