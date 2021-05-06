Healthcare provider in Jerusalem chooses Sectra's digital pathology solution for full-scale primary diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) digital pathology solution has been selected by Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel. The digital workflow will enable pathologists to review and collaborate around cases in a way that is not possible using a microscope. It reduces variation and increases efficiency in primary diagnostics, thereby improving fields such as cancer care.

The system was sold by Sectra's distribution partner in Israel, Medi-Far Healthcare Solutions, during the fourth quarter of the 2020/2021 fiscal year. Shaare Zedek Medical Center is one of the major healthcare providers in Jerusalem, treating over 800,000 cases annually including about 50,000 pathology examinations per year.

"As Jerusalem's fastest-growing major hospital, we are strongly committed to embracing new digital platforms for the advancement of our patient care services. Therefore, it was important for us to choose a digital pathology solution that has been proven to work for full-scale primary diagnostics handling large volumes and offers an efficient workflow and tools for our clinicians," says Shimi Ben Baruch, Vice President of Technology at Shaare Zedek Medical Center. "Sectra's solution meets those needs and will also allow us to embrace and benefit from emerging technologies such as AI."

With digital images of tissue samples instead of physical glass slides, Sectra's solution allows pathologists to instantly access and share current and historical images and information between departments and hospitals and to benefit from evolving technology such as AI. The digital solution provides pathologists with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading or performing more precise measurements. It also enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting. Digital access further facilitates second opinions, external reading resources, and specialist consultations.

The solution at Shaare Zedek Medical Center will be integrated with the laboratory information system (LIS). It will provide pathologists with a complete overview of the patient history in one application and enable workflow orchestration to drive the reporting workflow according to sub-specialties, rules, and priorities. The solution's vendor-neutral approach also gave Shaare Zedek Medical Center the freedom to select the scanner vendor of its choice.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS" at medical.sectra.com.

Watch this video to learn more about how digital pathology can enable increased efficiency and higher precision for pathologists.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

About Shaare Zedek Medical Center

Founded in 1902, Shaare Zedek Medical Center is today Jerusalem's fastest-growing major hospital. Treating over 800,000 cases annually, the hospital performs more than 35,000 surgical procedures, sees over 22,000 births per year as well as over 150,000 visits to its urgent care departments. The hospital operates an active research and academic program and its medical staff are involved in hundreds of ongoing clinical and lab-based studies and regularly contribute to prominent journals and periodicals around the world. In recent years, the hospital has proven itself as a local leader in embracing digital technologies for the advancement of its patient care programs and relies on multiple digital platforms for all aspects of its daily operations.

