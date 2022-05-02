Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Worth $96.9 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.60% CAGR, (Strategic Investment Plans | Business Opportunities | SWOT Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.60% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market was valued approximately USD 66.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 96.9 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. The astounding growth of the IT industry in Asia Pacific emerging economies such as China , India , Singapore , and Indonesia .

emerging economies such as , , , and . Asia Pacific market for healthcare IT outsourcing's growth prospects in the coming years.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market By Application (Global Provider Outsourcing Market (Electronic Health Records, Revenue Cycle Management System, Laboratory Information And Management System, Pharmacy Information And Management System An Others), Global Payer Outsourcing Market (Customer Relationship Management System, Claim Processing Management System, Billing System, Fraud And Detection System And Other), Global Life Science Outsourcing Market (Enterprise Resource Planning, Clinical Trial Management System, Clinical Database Management System, Research And Development IT Services And Others), Global Operational Outsourcing Market (Supply Chain Management, Business Process Management And Others) And Global Infrastructure Outsourcing Market (Infrastructure Management Services, Cloud Computing And Others)), By Industry (Healthcare System, Healthcare Insurance Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Clinical Research Organization, Biotechnology And Others), And By Region – Global Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market: Overview

In the field of healthcare information technology, outsourcing is becoming more popular. It's a selection procedure in which a company chooses the most efficient third-party service provider to run its management and administrative unit. In the healthcare industry, outsourcing IT solutions has emerged as a cost-effective way to combat rising healthcare expenses while also meeting the growing need for high-quality care. The trend of healthcare IT outsourcing solutions has developed dramatically among large firms over the years, and it has also attracted mid-sized businesses. Only critical application services such as EMR, CRM, and billing system deployment are outsourced in certain circumstances, while in others, the full information management system is outsourced.

The expanding requirement to control cash flow in back-office administration and IT management systems of healthcare providers, payers, and the life science segment are fueling the growth of the healthcare IT outsourcing market. However, constraints such as the fragmented nature of the healthcare system and the HCIT outsourcing industry, the need for high investment in outsourcing IT solutions, rising data security concerns, and cultural and language hurdles are limiting the market's growth.

Industry Dynamics:

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers

During the projected period, the shortage of in-house IT expertise, lower operational costs, and improved quality of care and clinical results are the primary factors driving the growth of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market. Another factor driving the growth of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market during the forecast period is the increased need from healthcare sectors to integrate healthcare IT solutions into responsible healthcare organizations in order to improve quality of care and clinical outcomes.

Restraint

Factors such as the fragmented nature of the healthcare system and the HCIT outsourcing market, the need for high investment in outsourcing IT solutions, growing concern for data security, and cultural and language barriers all limit market growth.

Opportunities

The loss of confidentiality and the breakdown of administrative controls are expected to limit the growth of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market. Furthermore, the expansion of the service portfolio and the use of ICD-10 standards for the diagnosis of several new diseases are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market.

Challenges

Miscommunication is hampered by cultural differences and linguistic obstacles, which are impeding the expansion of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market. The growth of standard IT platforms is limited by a fragmented end-user market, which is projected to stifle market growth in the coming years.

Recent Developments

In July 2018 , Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center has signed a long-term contract with Phoenix Health Systems, the leading independent provider of hospital IT outsourcing and consulting services, for IT department management as well as software and infrastructure maintenance.

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

The global Healthcare IT Outsourcing market is segregated based on application and industry.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Global Provider Outsourcing Market (Electronic Health Records, Revenue Cycle Management System, Laboratory Information and Management System, Pharmacy Information and Management System an Others), Global Payer Outsourcing Market (Customer Relationship Management System, Claim Processing Management System, Billing System, Fraud and Detection System and Other), Global Life Science Outsourcing Market (Enterprise Resource Planning, Clinical Trial Management System, Clinical Database Management System, Research and Development IT services and Others), Global Operational Outsourcing Market (Supply Chain Management, Business Process Management and Others) and Global Infrastructure Outsourcing Market (Infrastructure Management Services, Cloud Computing and Others). Due to significant growth, the payers HCIT outsourcing segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period "There have been no significant changes in the healthcare landscape. Most healthcare is becoming more expensive as a result of regulatory changes and rising costs "rms embraced new technologies and business models based on outsourcing.

By industry, the market is segmented into Healthcare System, Healthcare Insurance Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Clinical Research Organization, Biotechnology and Others. Healthcare insurance payers are streamlining their processes in an effort to reduce costs while providing high-quality patient care. The steady increase in the number of people purchasing insurance, as well as technological advancements, have paved the way for an increase in healthcare payer services.

List of Key Players of Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market:

Accenture Plc. ( Ireland )

) Accretive Health Inc. (U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions (U.S.)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

HCL Technologies ( India )

) Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.)

Infosys Limited ( India )

) McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare ( Germany )

) Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. ( India )

) Wipro Ltd. ( India )

) Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Epic System (U.S.)

Computer Sciences Corporation (U.S.).

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Industry?

What segments does the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 66.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 96.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.60% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Accretive Health, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Anthelio Healthcare Solutions (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Solutions (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), HCL Technologies (India), Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (India), Wipro Ltd. (India), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Epic System (U.S.), and Computer Sciences Corporation (U.S.). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2630

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific market for healthcare IT outsourcing's growth prospects in the coming years.

North America currently dominates the anastomosis device market in terms of market share and revenue, and this dominance is expected to remain during the projected period. This is due to the presence of superior information technology. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to increase at the fastest rate throughout the projection period, owing to rising government healthcare spending and rising personal disposable income.

The astounding growth of the IT industry in Asia Pacific emerging economies such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia is expected to open up new opportunities for stakeholders in the healthcare IT outsourcing market. Furthermore, significantly lower labour costs, manpower, and highly skilled IT resources will boost the Asia Pacific market for healthcare IT outsourcing's growth prospects in the coming years.

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market is segmented as follows:

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Global Provider Outsourcing Market

Electronic Health Records

Revenue Cycle Management System

Laboratory Information and Management System

Pharmacy Information and Management System

Others

Global Payer Outsourcing Market

Customer Relationship Management System

Claim Processing Management System

Billing System

Fraud and Detection System

Other

Global Life Science Outsourcing Market

Enterprise Resource Planning

Clinical Trial Management System

Clinical Database Management System

Research and Development IT services

Others

Global Operational Outsourcing Market

Supply Chain Management

Business Process Management

Others

Global Infrastructure Outsourcing Market

Infrastructure Management Services

Cloud Computing

Others

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market: By Industry Outlook (2022-2028)

Healthcare System

Healthcare Insurance Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Clinical Research Organization

Biotechnology

Others

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

