Healthcare Informatics Market Value to Reach US$ l00 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Increase in incidence of fraudulent medical practices bolsters demand for efficient healthcare IT solutions

Rise in demand for early intervention & detection of chronic kidney and other renal diseases driving market expansion

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by TMR, the global healthcare informatics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2031. Solutions in the healthcare informatics market are enabling stakeholders in the healthcare industry to overcome various roadblocks pertaining to data access, communication, and sharing of critical healthcare information. Healthcare informatics, as well as biomedical informatics, played a key role in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players capitalized on this trend, in order to aid the healthcare sector to achieve better patient outcomes. Rapid implementation of various types of technical support capability for optimization of clinical management of pandemic propelled market development.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Healthcare Informatics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=80749

Healthcare Informatics Market - Key Findings of the Report

Oncology Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share : Key application areas of the products and solutions offered by manufacturers include autoimmune diseases, cardiology, respiratory diseases, renal diseases, gynecology, and oncology. Increase in the incidence rate of cancer across the globe and rise in the usage of healthcare informatics technologies in oncology departments in hospitals are anticipated to fuel market growth in the next few years. Furthermore, companies in the industry are focusing on enhancing their research capabilities in oncology-related precision medicine sector. This trend is expected to augment market development in the next few years.

: Key application areas of the products and solutions offered by manufacturers include autoimmune diseases, cardiology, respiratory diseases, renal diseases, gynecology, and oncology. Increase in the incidence rate of cancer across the globe and rise in the usage of healthcare informatics technologies in oncology departments in hospitals are anticipated to fuel market growth in the next few years. Furthermore, companies in the industry are focusing on enhancing their research capabilities in oncology-related precision medicine sector. This trend is expected to augment market development in the next few years. Increase in Demand for Hospital Information Systems: Based on type, the hospital information systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Key solutions and services offered by companies that fall under hospital information systems are electronic medical record, patient engagement solutions, electronic health record, real-time healthcare, and population health management. Surge in the adoption of electronic health records by hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the world bolsters market expansion. Furthermore, rise in implementation of various government funded programs in developing countries, that support hospital information systems are boosting market demand.

Healthcare Informatics Market - Growth Drivers

Demand for technological advancements in healthcare IT propels market development

Increase in demand for laboratory automation is driving the global healthcare informatics industry

Rise in adoption of electronic health record systems in healthcare facilities and increase in applications of bioinformatics propel market growth

Healthcare Informatics Market - Key Players

Leading companies assessed in the market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., MV Informatica Nordeste Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Axiom Resource Management, Inc., CNSI, Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC, Agfa Healthcare Corp., Benchmark Systems, Health Gorilla, Lab Vantage Solutions, Inc., nThrive Revenue Systems, LLC, and Cardinal Health. Manufacturers in the global market are focusing on using deep learning technologies to identify and choose effective drug candidates for chemists in pre-clinical phases.

Leading companies are working toward spreading awareness about enhanced security measures, such as frequent password changes. These are also engaged in overcoming various data security related challenges in order to offer better customer and end-user experience. Players are opting for growth strategies, such as collaborations with other companies or technology providers, to facilitate product innovation. Moreover, these are engaging in enhancing genomic sequencing capabilities by using next-gen artificial intelligence powered platforms.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=80749

Healthcare Informatics Market - Regional Growth Assessment

North America held the largest share of the global healthcare informatics market in 2021. Presence of large number of technology providers and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure bolsters market expansion in the region. Europe and Asia Pacific held the second and third largest market share, respectively, in 2021.

Healthcare Informatics Market: Segmentation

Healthcare Informatics Market, by Type

Hospital Information Systems

Electronic Health Record



Electronic Medical Record



Real-time Healthcare



Patient Engagement Solutions



Population Health Management



Others

Pharmacy Information Systems

Prescription Management



Automated Dispensing Systems



Inventory Management



Others

Laboratory Information Systems

Medical Imaging Information Systems

Radiology Information Systems



Monitoring Analysis Software



Picture Archiving & Communication Systems



Others

Health Insurance Information Systems



Healthcare Informatics Market, by Application





Renal Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Cardiology

Gynecology

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Save up to 20% by purchasing this Premium Research Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=80749<ype=S



Healthcare Informatics Market, by End-user



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Insurance Companies

Pharmacies

Others

Healthcare Informatics Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

AI in Endoscopy Market: AI in Endoscopy Market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 26.9% between 2022 and 2031 to reach more than US$ 421.8 Mn by the end of 2031.

Endodontic Files Market: Endodontic files market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032 to reach more than US$ 40.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

Pneumatic Tourniquet Market: Pneumatic tourniquet market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2032 and to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032.

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to be worth nearly $76.2 billion by the end of 2032, with a CAGR of nearly 7% from 2022 to 2032.

Viral Vector Production Market: Viral vector creation market is worth more than US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032 and it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Operating Room Integration Market: Operating room integration market is expected to exceed US$ 7.2 billion by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Near Infrared Imaging Market: Near Infrared Imaging Market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 785.1 Mn by the end of 2032 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2032.

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 91.3 Bn by the end of 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research