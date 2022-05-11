Healthcare Gamification Market to Reach USD 6094 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 31% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Healthcare Gamification Market is Segmented by Type (Enterprise-Based Solutions, Consumer-Based Solutions), by Application (Fitness Management, Medical Training, Medication Management, Physical Therapy): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

The global Healthcare Gamification market size is projected to reach USD 6094 Million by 2028, from USD 892.2 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.0% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Healthcare Gamification Market are:

The healthcare gamification market is expected to grow due to benefits such as more valuable patient data, and cost-effective ways to keep patients more motivated and on track with their medication, fitness, and training. Repetition, no discernible progress, and boredom are just a few of the things people dislike about working out that are eliminated with gamification.

Furthermore, the rise in the number of lifestyle diseases that require daily treatment is expected to drive the healthcare gamification market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-18F4304/Healthcare_Gamification_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET:

The increasing need for gamification in fitness management is expected to drive the growth of the gamification market. Gamification appeals to sedentary gamers who enjoy video games for their creativity and challenges. Those who enjoy the immersive stories of video games may regard fitness as pointless or a means to an end; however, by incorporating game-like competition, there is a clear goal to strive for. It subordinates working out, which many people find difficult to enjoy on its own, to the game. Many of the things people dislike about working out are eliminated with gamification, including repetition, no discernible progress, and boredom. There is more motivation, interest, and feelings of accomplishment when fitness and games are combined. Wearables, apps, virtual reality, and classes have all helped gamification become a popular fitness trend.

Patient compliance rates can be increased to achieve better outcomes by helping patients better understand their chronic conditions and simplifying medication management with gamification. Gamification techniques can make the mundane and repetitive tasks of treating a chronic illness more enjoyable and rewarding. Gamified apps can help patients manage their health in a more efficient and enjoyable way. They also allow them to be recognized for their efforts and to compete positively with one another. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the gamification market.

Gamification in medical training helps enhance the learning process for medical students and professionals. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Healthcare Gamification market. In the medical classroom, quiz-based games have had a lot of success. A quiz-based clinical neurophysiology game, for example, has been shown to improve residency in-service exam scores significantly. The use of quiz-based learning games by PGY2 general surgical residents yielded similar results. Long-term learning was clearly improved in this case.

The use of computer games in physical therapy is motivated by factors such as attractiveness, motivation, and engagement, but these factors do not guarantee that the interventions will have the intended therapeutic effect. Yet, because they involve reward-related dopaminergic systems in the brain, which are known to facilitate learning through long-term potentiation of neural connections, these characteristics are important variables in physical therapy interventions. Gamification has provided a cost-effective tool that encourages patients to complete their exercises even when they are not being supervised by their physical therapist. A patient's exercise routine can be determined using a cloud-based dashboard. Thus the increasing use of Physical Therapy is expected to drive the growth of the Healthcare Gamification market.

Hypertension, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and overweight/and obesity are all major risk factors for CVD. The prevalence of these diseases has reached alarming proportions among Indians in recent years, as a result of rapid economic development and increasing westernization of lifestyle in recent decades. Because of the unprecedented rise in lifestyle diseases, there is a growing demand for apps and games to track these health conditions, resulting in the emergence of a new segment of gamification in healthcare for lifestyle diseases. Many healthcare professionals see gamification as a key component of patient engagement, wellness adherence, and improved outcomes. This in turn is expected to propel the Healthcare Gamification market growth.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18F4304/healthcare-gamification

HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET SHARE

Based on type, The enterprise-based user segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Employee participation in gamification events has increased significantly in recent years as a result of the various benefits provided by the employer.

Based on application, Fitness Management is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The rise in the number of health and fitness-conscious people, as well as the increased use of fitness healthcare apps, is the primary driver of this growth.

The Asia Pacific region is also seeing significant growth in the gamification healthcare market, owing to the region's growing population, particularly in India and China; increasing smartphone adoption; and growing gamification and creative innovation initiatives.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-18F4304/Healthcare_Gamification_Market

Key Companies:

Microsoft

Under Armour

Strava

Adidas

Apple

FitBit

Jawbone

Nike

Google

Ayogo Health

Rally Health

Badgeville

Hubbub Health

Zimmer Biomet

Welltok

Akili Interactive Labs

Bunchball

Fitocracy

EveryMove

SuperBetter

Syandus

Mango Health

Medisafe

Reflexion Health.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-18F4304/Healthcare_Gamification_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18F4304&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Gamification Software market size is projected to reach USD 25370 Million by 2028, from USD 5385.7 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 24.2% during 2022-2028.

- The global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size are projected to reach USD 4367 Million by 2027, from USD 962.6 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Digital Healthcare market size is projected to reach USD 95430 Million by 2026, from USD 77240 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2021-2026.

- The global Healthcare Cloud Computing market size is projected to reach USD 89750 Million by 2028, from USD 29360 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global healthcare analytics market size was valued at USD 23.51 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 96.90 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global healthcare business intelligence market size is projected to reach USD 8379.9 Million by 2027 from USD 4205.7 Million in 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027

- Global gamification market will grow at a rate of over 30% during the forecast period 2019–2025 and will be valued at more than USD 32 billion by 2025.

- Global Enterprise Gamification Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Education Gamification Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global E-Learning Gamification Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Gamification Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Business Gamification Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Sales Gamification Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on Healthcare Gamification Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports